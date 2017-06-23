Shania Twain is back! A look at her career in photos

Shania Twain fans, brace yourselves. The country music star is back.

The superstar recently announced that her fifth studio album, NOW, will be released in September, and she’s already performing her new single, “Life’s About To Get Good.”

“This is like a solo record experience for me. It was therapy,” explained the singer at this year’s Stagecoach Festival in California. “I wrote this specific song about the good and bad in life. It’s really just a happy, sing-along optimistic song. It’s all about how ‘Life’s About to Get Good,’” she told the 75,000-strong crowd.

Shania has overcome many obstacles since her formative years growing up in Timmins, Ontario. Born Eileen Regina Edwards, the singer was raised in poverty by her mother (her father left when she was two). She’s said she regularly went hungry. As a teenager, she played gigs to help support her family, all the while dreaming of making it big.

In 1987, tragedy struck. Shania was 21 and on the cusp of launching her musical career when her mother and stepfather were killed in a car crash, leaving the young singer to care for her two brothers. “I knew I had to look after my younger brothers,” she said. “I really needed to keep the family together. I just put all my singing ambitions on hold until the rest of the family had grown up.”

Thankfully, Shania’s hard work, determination and perseverance paid off. In 1993, she moved to Nashville and changed her name to “Shania.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Here, a look back at her incredible life and career in photos.

(Photo: CP / Frank Gunn) The singer answering questions from the media before performing her first full-scale concert in Sudbury, Ont. in 1998, which would kick off her sold-out world tour.

