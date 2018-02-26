This Sex And The City Actor Just Took SJP’s Side In The Ongoing Feud

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more heated, a Sex and the City castmate has decided to weigh in on the ongoing feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

Jason Lewis, who played long-term boyfriend Smith Jerrod to Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, recently opened up about the public fight between the former co-stars. In an interview with KTLA 5 News promoting his new film, Half Magic, Lewis was asked for his thoughts on the SATC rivalry. In what started out as a diplomatic response, Lewis said: “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

But the actor didn’t stop there. Lewis went on to compliment Parker, and even made vague comments that could be interpreted as digs at Cattrall. “Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional,” he said. “I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them, and I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say.”

When the host asked if he was on “Team Sarah,” Lewis clarified his stance even further. “I might just have to say, ‘Yeah.’ What a gracious lady; she was always so good to me,” he said. Were other stars not so good to him? “Sarah was amazing,” Lewis responded with a laugh.

Lewis’s comments are just the latest layer in the Parker-Cattrall drama. ICYMI, on Feb. 10, Cattrall posted a note to Parker on Instagram calling the 52-year-old a “hypocrite” for sending condolences following the death of Cattrall’s brother. “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” Cattrall wrote. The 61-year-old also attacked Parker’s “nice girl” persona and asked her to leave her and her family alone.

But in a recent interview with People that came out just days after Cattrall’s post, Parker denied the long-speculated feud. When asked about the comments Cattrall made to Piers Morgan in October 2017 (where Cattrall called her relationship with Parker “toxic”), the actor best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw denied any bad blood. “I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me,” Parker told People. “There was no fight; it was completely fabricated.”