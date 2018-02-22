Scott Moir Charms All Of Canada Again — This Time At A Hockey Game

Raise your hand if you’re hopelessly invested in the power pair that is ice dancing duo (and obvious soulmates) Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue. SAME. They came to Pyeongchang, made love on the ice while dancing on the skinniest of blades, made the whole world love them, snagged some gold medals, and now it’s time to chill!

And what better or more Canadian way to kick back than at Canada’s other favourite icy activity? On that note, I present you: Scott Moir watching hockey.

He’s adorably rumpled (just look at his crooked little tuque in the below video!) and finally enjoying some much-deserved fun at the Olympic women’s hockey final after months of intense training and weeks of stressful competition. Look, he’s even sipping a beer (note: the game happened around 2 p.m. South Korea time) and yelling at officials over questionable calls! LOVE HIM! If Moir isn’t the most fun hockey game date, I don’t know who is.

Scott Moir is all of Canada rn#CAN goes to a third PK WATCH: https://t.co/V974X6M8Ms pic.twitter.com/bNkAuKFkKx — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

Just when it looked like the world couldn’t be more enamoured with the ice dancing sweethearts, along comes Moir capturing even more hearts with his apparent new side gig as Canada’s #1 hockey fan. Twitter is all over it.

Scott Moir crushing beers, heckling refs and waving his toque at a #CANvsUSA hockey game is even more impressive given that it’s barely past 2pm in South Korea. A true Canadian. #Olympics — Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) February 22, 2018

petition for CBC to literally just livestream scott moir. nothing else. not the actual hockey game. just his reactions. and we, as an audience, have to decipher what his drunken excitement means. — Sarah Laudenbach (@SarahLaudenbach) February 22, 2018

Honest question: has Scott Moir rallied a country more as an ice dance gold medallist or as a beer-drinking hockey fan who wants some justice from the refs? I’ll hang up and listen. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) February 22, 2018

Moir remains a hero…just passing out beers! pic.twitter.com/mjfLh0lgit — Tim Micallef (@tim_micallef) February 22, 2018

Sure, the Canadian women’s team ended up losing gold to Team USA, but we are still winners here.