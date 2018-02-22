Entertainment

Scott Moir Charms All Of Canada Again — This Time At A Hockey Game

The ice dancing star attended the women’s gold-medal hockey game on Thursday, and his enthusiasm was contagious.

Raise your hand if you’re hopelessly invested in the power pair that is ice dancing duo (and obvious soulmates) Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue. SAME. They came to Pyeongchang, made love on the ice while dancing on the skinniest of blades, made the whole world love them, snagged some gold medals, and now it’s time to chill!

And what better or more Canadian way to kick back than at Canada’s other favourite icy activity? On that note, I present you: Scott Moir watching hockey.

He’s adorably rumpled (just look at his crooked little tuque in the below video!) and finally enjoying some much-deserved fun at the Olympic women’s hockey final after months of intense training and weeks of stressful competition. Look, he’s even sipping a beer (note: the game happened around 2 p.m. South Korea time) and yelling at officials over questionable calls! LOVE HIM! If Moir isn’t the most fun hockey game date, I don’t know who is.

Just when it looked like the world couldn’t be more enamoured with the ice dancing sweethearts, along comes Moir capturing even more hearts with his apparent new side gig as Canada’s #1 hockey fan. Twitter is all over it.

Sure, the Canadian women’s team ended up losing gold to Team USA, but we are still winners here.
