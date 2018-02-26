Scott And Tessa Say Their Relationship Is ‘So Much Better’ Than People Imagine In New Interview

Everyone’s favourite are-they-or-aren’t-they-a-couple couple, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue, recently spoke about the world’s obsession with their relationship status and why it’s best for them to keep the details of their partnership under lock and key.

The gold medallists told People magazine they are aware of how much analysis has been devoted to whether they’ve hooked up romantically (don’t feel guilty: they’re totally cool with it). They insist “What we do on the ice is most important,” but added:

Are Tessa And Scott A Couple? An Investigation Into The Question We All Want Answered“Our partnership is so much more than that, and in a lot of ways it’s so much better,” Tessa said. “We’ve spent 20 years working on this partnership. We get along wonderfully well, but we’ve also worked really hard on communication, and we’ve done a lot of counselling and therapy and working with a sports psychologist to be at our best together, and communicate effectively and efficiently.”

The pair also said maintaining their platonic status has been of the utmost importance.

“This friendship and this bond that we share is, to us, the No. 1 priority,” Tessa told People. “And while it’s lovely when people contemplate and question what’s really happening, I think we’re a little protective of it because it is so important to us and like I said, it’s better than anything else we could really imagine. I wish I had a better way to explain it or some kind of label to put on it but we don’t.”

Better than anything else you could imagine? Your relationship doesn’t fit a label? Oh, come on! Are you two just trolling us now?

And Scott had this to say: “Tessa’s hilarious… I think it’s one of the things that gets overlooked because she’s always so pulled together, but she has the best sense of humor. It’s been the joy of my life to have as many laughs as we’ve had along the way.”

Tessa said they are “each other’s biggest fans” and “still look forward to spending time together.” And now that they’re hanging up their competitive skates, they’ll still find a way to see each other. “We’ll always be in each other’s lives,” Tessa said. “We’ll have to navigate what that looks like moving forward.”

And we’ll be watching.

