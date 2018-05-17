Our Ultimate Royal Wedding Game: Place Your Bets And Play Along On The Big Day

Among the many question marks surrounding the royal wedding, there is one thing we know for certain: Such occasions tend to drag on for a bloody long time. For the purposes of passing the hours and enhancing the drama, we present Chatelaine’s Royal Wedding Game.

Place your bets, and play along on with Chatelaine on Twitter Saturday morning using the hashtag #ChatsRoyalWeddingGame.

1. What colour hat will Her Majesty wear?

Jaunty hats are an English wedding staple, and for the Queen they are a foregone conclusion. Which leaves only the small matter of hue. For William and Kate’s nuptials, it was butter yellow; for Charles’s second big day, she selected a semi-scandalous bridal white. For whatever reason, bookies are saying green is the shade to beat, but given QE2’s penchant for defying expectations, it’s still anyone’s game.

Place your bet:

a) Blue

b) Green

c) Pink

d) Red

e) Purple

f) Yellow

g) Plaid

2. Who will walk Meghan down the aisle?

Last week the palace released a statement revealing that the bride’s dad, Thomas Markle, would escort Meghan on her journey to the alter. But that may has well have been a million years ago (click here for a rundown of the daddy drama). With Markle Sr. now stuck stateside, who will fill in?

Place your bet:

a) Doria Ragland (Meghan’s mom)

b) Prince William

c) Prince Charles

d) Prince Philip

e) Nobody

f) Thomas Markle will surprise everyone and show up

3. Who will hold the bride’s train?

As we learned recently, Meghan is eschewing adult bridesmaids in favour of a pint-sized wedding party. But presuming her dress has a train, somebody’s got to hold it, as Pippa did for Kate back in 2011.

Place your bet:

a) Jessica Mulroney

b) Kate Middleton

c) Her half-sister Samantha

d) Her university roommate Lindsay Roth

e) One of the older flower girls

f) No train

4. Will Prince George wear short pants or pants pants?

Per tradition, Kate and William’s eldest has yet to be seen in public without an exposed knee. Will Harry and Meghan’s wedding mark the third-in-line’s trousers?

Place your bet:

a) Shorts

b) Pants

5. Who designed Meghan’s dress?

This may be the only royal wedding story that has seen more twists and turns than the Thomas Markle’s attendance debacle. At this point, the purported frontrunner has changed so many times that anything is possible.

Place your bet:

a) Stella McCartney

b) Ralph + Russo

c) Erdem

d) Roland Mouret

e) Greta Constantine

f) Burberry

g) Stewart Parvin (the Queen’s dress-maker)

h) Other

6. Will Prince Harry shave his signature scruff?

Based on a Google Image investigation, the Prince last sported a clean-shaven look in June, 2016 at The Royal Ascot. Will he pull out a razor before the big day? (And what will Granny think if he doesn’t?)

Place your bet:

a) Clean-shaven

b) Beard

7. Will Meghan Markle sport her signature messy bun?

Meghan’s instantly iconic hairstyle has been described as a symbol of her modernity and approachability. Plus, it’s just a really good look. But will she stick with her signature come Saturday?

Place your bet:

a) Messy bun

b) Hair down

c) A half-up, half-down situation

d) Some kind of sleeker up-do

8. Will Meghan promise to “obey” Harry as part of her vows?

When Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947, she dropped the o-word (note: they got married before she became the most powerful woman in the Western Hemisphere). Will Markle — a proud feminist — do the same?

Place your bet:

a) Yes

b) Hell no

9. Which celebrities will attend?

It’s unquestionably the invite of the season, but which celebrities will make the cut? (Make as many selections as you want. Take one point for a correct answer, subtract a point for a wrong one.)

Place your bet:

a) Priyanka Chopra

b) Serena Williams

c) George and Amal Clooney

d) The Spice Girls

e) Elton John and David Furnish

f) Ed Sheeran

g) Justin Trudeau

h) Justin Bieber

10. Which, if any, of Harry’s exes will attend?

Apparently the Prince has remained pals with his exes, but who is a good enough friend to nab a wedding invite?

Place your bet:

a) Chelsy Davy

b) Cressida Bonas

c) Both

d) Neither

11. Who will win the Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Award For Gaudiest Fascinator?

At Will and Kate’s wedding, the fascinators sported by the royal cousins were the days’ most memorable fashion don’t. (The hats were designed by Irish milliner Philip Treacy, who more recently created Meghan’s infamous poo emoji hat.) Who will commit the biggest headgear fail this time around?

Place your bet:

a) Jessica Mulroney

b) Kate Middleton

c) Pippa Middleton

d) Zara Philips

e) Camilla Parker Bowles

12. Will Ben Mulroney wear a pocket square?

Because every pool needs one sure thing.

Place your bet:

a) Yes

b) No