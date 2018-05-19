Entertainment

Royal Wedding Fashion: The Good, The Bad And The Bloody Awful!

Here’s what Harry and Meghan’s guests wore on the big day.

With a guest list full of celebrities (Oprah! Idris Elba! The Clooneys!) and royals (Camilla! Kate! The Clooneys!) and a chapel full of fascinators, Meghan and Harry’s wedding was a feast for fashion-watchers’ eyes. Here are the most noteworthy looks of the big day, from the truly stunning to totally snoozy.

The Good

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the royal wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle

Amal and George Clooney. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Amal Clooney: The colour, the cut, the panel in the back — Amal, in Stella McCartney, wins for outfit of the day.

Kitty Spencer in a green dress at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Lady Kitty Spencer (right). Photo, Ian West/AFP/Getty Images.

Lady Kitty Spencer: The bold print and bright colours in this Dolce & Gabbana worn by Princess Diana’s niece are a fashion risk we’re getting behind.

Carey Mulligan in a floral dress at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Carey Mulligan and singer Marcus Mumford. Photo, Ian West/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Carey Mulligan: Here’s a softer, but just-as-stunning take on florals.

Suits star Gina Torres in beautiful red dress at royal wedding

Actor Gina Torres. Photo, Ian West/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Gina Torres: The Suits actor looked smashing (as always) in her poppy-coloured floral sheer dress.

Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy arrive at the royal wedding

Actors and spouses Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Charlotte Riley: The small pattern on a black backdrop was an unexpected twist on spring flower prints.

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt at royal wedding

Prince’s Harry’s friend, British singer James Blunt and and Sofia Wellesley. Photo, Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Sofia Wellesley: Sick of florals yet? Us neither, thanks to Sofia Wellesley, pictured here with James Blunt.

Jessica Mulroney arrives at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Jessica Mulroney. Photo, Jane Barlow/AFP/Getty Images.

Jessica Mulroney: Meghan Markle’s Canadian bestie and unofficial wedding planner had the best seat in the house during the ceremony. She chose an appropriately royal blue dress for her moment in the spotlight.

Cressida Bonas in bright dress at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Cressida Bonas. Photo, Ian West/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Cressida Bonas: We were on the fence about this multi-hued dress, but ultimately appreciate its happy hues and great fit.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre and Oprah Winfrey arrive at St George’s Chapel. Photo, Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Idris Elba: Now here’s a man who can wear a suit.

Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht arrive at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Actor Gabriel Macht and his wife actor Jacinda Barrett. Photo, Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Jacinda Barrett: Speaking of suits… Here’s Suits star Gabriel Macht with wife and actor Jacinda Barrett, who wore a sophisticated deep plum hue head-to-toe.

Princess Anne in a wrap dress at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Photo, Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Princess Anne: Princess Anne looked modern in her elegant wrap dress.

Julia Carey and James Cordon at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

British presenter James Corden and wife Julia Carey. Photo, Ian West/AFP/Getty Images.

Julia Carey: This simple pale pink dress and teensy hat are understated perfection.

The Bad

Chelsy Davy at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, wearing a blue dress

Chelsy Davy. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Chelsy Davy: If Prince Harry’s other ex was trying not to upstage the bride, it worked!

Victoria Beckham in navy dress at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Victoria and David Beckham. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Victoria Beckham: Beckham’s navy frock isn’t bad per se. Just snoozy. Although is there a bigger fashion faux pas than being a bore?

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the royal wedding

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra hold hands. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Actors Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra: Neither of these outfits won us over. But let’s give these actors the award for Coolest Wedding Guest Gal Pals.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, Duke of Cornwall, at the royal wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Photo, Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: Camilla’s hat looks like a smushed flamingo, no?

The Bloody Awful

Pippa Middleton in a green dress at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Pippa Middleton: Why do people think pale green and lilac when they hear “wedding”?

