Royal Wedding Fashion: The Good, The Bad And The Bloody Awful!

With a guest list full of celebrities (Oprah! Idris Elba! The Clooneys!) and royals (Camilla! Kate! The Clooneys!) and a chapel full of fascinators, Meghan and Harry’s wedding was a feast for fashion-watchers’ eyes. Here are the most noteworthy looks of the big day, from the truly stunning to totally snoozy.

The Good

Amal Clooney: The colour, the cut, the panel in the back — Amal, in Stella McCartney, wins for outfit of the day.

Lady Kitty Spencer: The bold print and bright colours in this Dolce & Gabbana worn by Princess Diana’s niece are a fashion risk we’re getting behind.

Carey Mulligan: Here’s a softer, but just-as-stunning take on florals.

Gina Torres: The Suits actor looked smashing (as always) in her poppy-coloured floral sheer dress.

Charlotte Riley: The small pattern on a black backdrop was an unexpected twist on spring flower prints.

Sofia Wellesley: Sick of florals yet? Us neither, thanks to Sofia Wellesley, pictured here with James Blunt.

Jessica Mulroney: Meghan Markle’s Canadian bestie and unofficial wedding planner had the best seat in the house during the ceremony. She chose an appropriately royal blue dress for her moment in the spotlight.

Cressida Bonas: We were on the fence about this multi-hued dress, but ultimately appreciate its happy hues and great fit.

Idris Elba: Now here’s a man who can wear a suit.

Jacinda Barrett: Speaking of suits… Here’s Suits star Gabriel Macht with wife and actor Jacinda Barrett, who wore a sophisticated deep plum hue head-to-toe.

Princess Anne: Princess Anne looked modern in her elegant wrap dress.

Julia Carey: This simple pale pink dress and teensy hat are understated perfection.

The Bad

Chelsy Davy: If Prince Harry’s other ex was trying not to upstage the bride, it worked!

Victoria Beckham: Beckham’s navy frock isn’t bad per se. Just snoozy. Although is there a bigger fashion faux pas than being a bore?

Actors Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra: Neither of these outfits won us over. But let’s give these actors the award for Coolest Wedding Guest Gal Pals.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: Camilla’s hat looks like a smushed flamingo, no?

The Bloody Awful

Pippa Middleton: Why do people think pale green and lilac when they hear “wedding”?

