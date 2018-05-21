Did Meghan Markle Drop An F-Bomb In Public On Her Wedding Day?

The rumour: The bride dropped an F-bomb during the royal procession

Where you heard it: The Daily Star

The report: After the wedding ceremony, the newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on carriage procession through the streets of Windsor as crowds cheered them from the sidewalks. An overwhelming experience, even for a former actress apparently, which would explain what appears to be an accidental f-bomb.

The smell test: The Star article includes video footage, which means this is really more about seeing than sniffing. And it certainly looks as if the bride momentarily forgot that the eyes of the world (and Twitter and professional lip readers) were upon her. Then again, MM has done pretty well with the whole “just like us” thing, so maybe the foul language was just the latest step in her charm offensive.

The rumour: The Queen gave Harry special permission to sport a beard

Where you heard it: The Express

The report: Before Harry arrived at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, there was a lot of speculation around whether his face would be bearded or smooth. Yes, the prince has been rocking ginger chin whiskers for ages, but there was the possibility of him being clean-shaven for such a formal occasion. As we know now, Harry did keep his signature scruff for his wedding-day look, which also included a military uniform. Per a report in the Express, both the scruff and (perhaps) the uniform itself required special permission since beards are generally banned in the British Army and since Harry retired from service in 2015.

The smell test: Kensington Palace released an official statement on Harry and William’s wedding-day garb, noting that they are the frockcoat uniforms of the Blues and Royals, and that her majesty had granted Harry permission to marry in his uniform. No mention of a beard, mind you, but it does seem that facial hair is a standard military no-no, which means granny’s permission would be essential.

The rumour: Jessica Mulroney caused a viral bridesmaid “butt moment” at the royal wedding

Where you heard it: Cosmo

The report: This isn’t so much a “report” as a headline accompanied by a photo of Mulroney’s backside in a flattering frock by the Montreal designer Antoinette Di Carlo, which (per Cosmo), “gave anyone paying attention major Pippa Middleton circa 2011 vibes.” This comment (and this entire story, really) is a reference to Wills and Kate’s wedding when maid of honour Pippa became an international celebrity (and an accidental wedding-day spotlight-stealer) based on photos of her rear.

The smell test: With all due respect to Jessica Mulroney’s derriere, this was not one of the wedding’s many viral moments, or even a moment at all. Unless any photo of a woman taken from behind in a fitted dress is a “butt moment.” The verdict: Jessica looked great, but whoever wrote this is an arse.

The rumour: Wedding guests ordered pizza to Windsor Castle because they didn’t like Prince Charles’s organic menu

Where you heard it: The Daily Mail

The report: After the wedding and the post-wedding lunch, 200 VIPs were invited to Frogmore House (at Windsor Castle) for the official dinner reception hosted by Prince Charles. From what we have heard, dinner was served at 7:30, but shortly before then, two delivery people showed up at the palace gates pulling a cart full of pizzas from Pizza Express. Per the Mail’s report, this special delivery may have been the result of a revolt from hungry guests who weren’t into Charles’ “spring meets summer” “100% organic” meal selection.

The smell test: While it does seem weird that delivery people would be walking up to the gates of Windsor Castle, the Mail’s narrative smells like week-old pepperoni. Because can you imagine scoring an invite to the world’s most exclusive party and thinking, “I’m just going to go ahead and order up some ‘za,” and offend the future King of England in the process. If the pizzas got through security, that means they were okayed by the royals. Not exactly your typical royal wedding fare, but neither are the cotton candy and dirty burgers that were served. Also: Just because the pizzas arrived around supper time doesn’t mean that’s when they were served. Everyone knows reheated pizza is even more delicious, so maybe this was a midnight snack.