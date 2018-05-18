Here’s A Sneak Peek At The Royal Wedding Cake

Second only to Meghan Markle’s dress on the Royal Wedding Speculation-O-Meter is the look (and recipe) of the lemon and elderflower cake. Now, mere hours before the year’s most-anticipated “I do’s” are set to be exchanged, the cake’s tasty contents have been revealed:

🍋 200 Amalfi lemons

🥚 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

🐄 20kgs of butter

🍰 20kgs of flour

🍬 20kgs of sugar

🥃 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

Now that’s a grocery list! The locally sourced lemon sponge confection will be served to the bride and groom’s 600 guests at a lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall following the wedding ceremony. Speaking to the British press this week, Claire Ptak — the cake’s creator, and owner of the Markle-approved East London shop Violet Bakery — called the confection a “slight shift from tradition.” Where Fiona Cairns, maker of the Cambridges’ wedding cake, was given a “clear brief” not to bake anything “ostentatious or grand,” Ptak apparently didn’t get the same memo: Meghan and Harry’s design is reportedly “unusual,” with “three parts of varying sizes.”

The additional tidbits Ptak divulged to the press about the cake’s flavour profile are similarly indulgent: Included in the layers are lemon curd from Amalfi lemons that, to Ptak, “have the most delicious flavour” to balance the sweetness of the elderflower swiss meringue buttercream. “The buttercream is sweet and the lemon curd is very tart so you get a very lovely thing happening when you take a bite, which is to get all of these flavours and sensations perfectly balanced,” Ptak noted. And, according to the Daily Mail, the whole thing will be sprinkled with roses, as well as three strains of peonies — Madame Claude, Bowl of Cream, and the appropriately titled Duchess — which are Markle’s favourite blooms.

Part of the cake is still being baked and iced — even though the wedding is now less than 24 hours away — and there is no backup. But in the event that Ptak’s three-part lemon-elderflower wonder burns or topples, we’ll always have footage of her prototype, spinning away on a locally sourced lazy susan (below). Or, you could just make our cupcakes.