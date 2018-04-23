All The Cutest Photos Of Kate, William And The Newest Royal Baby

At just seven hours old, the Prince of Cambridge has made his royal debut. Nestled in the arms of his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, the royal baby looked quite comfy in a knit blanket and hat.

Prince George And Princess Charlotte Visit Their Brand-New Baby Brother

He was fast asleep for his big moment, but he was sweetly playing with his fingers and looked to be giving a wave to the public. Kate was clearly worried about him catching a chill as she tucked the blanket around his teeny fingers.

Kate was beaming and looked amazing in a custom red Jenny Packham dress with a white Peter Pan-style collar. She has chosen Jenny Packham for all three of the royal births. For Prince George she wore a sky blue polka dot dress and for Princess Charlotte she wore a buttercup yellow and white floral dress.

After the quick photocall, the couple went back inside the hospital to put the baby in his car seat before coming out hand in hand. William put the baby in the backseat like the pro dad he is, though he joked with reporters that he has “thrice the worry now!” Kate climbed in the backseat and then William drove his family home to Kensington Palace.

The little prince met his big brother and sister earlier in the day, but will get snuggles and kisses from them at home. He will get lots of visitors over the coming days, including a visit from the Queen.

Now, what about a name. When someone asked, William said “You’ll find it out later.” William and Kate usually announce it two days after the baby’s birth. But the top contenders are Arthur or Albert.