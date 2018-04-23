All The Cutest Photos Of Kate, William And The Newest Royal Baby

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
He was fast asleep for his big moment, but he was sweetly playing with his fingers and looked to be giving a wave to the public. Kate was clearly worried about him catching a chill as she tucked the blanket around his teeny fingers.
Kate was beaming and looked amazing in a custom red Jenny Packham dress with a white Peter Pan-style collar. She has chosen Jenny Packham for all three of the royal births. For Prince George she wore a sky blue polka dot dress and for Princess Charlotte she wore a buttercup yellow and white floral dress.
After the quick photocall, the couple went back inside the hospital to put the baby in his car seat before coming out hand in hand. William put the baby in the backseat like the pro dad he is, though he joked with reporters that he has “thrice the worry now!” Kate climbed in the backseat and then William drove his family home to Kensington Palace.