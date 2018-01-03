America Ferrera & More Celebs With Babies On The Way In 2018

Guys, 2017 was not the best. I don’t need to tell you why. And while we’re definitely not saying a few high-profile baby bumps can erase the very scary political and social realities the world is facing right now, the news that America Ferrera, Chrissy Teigen and at least two Kardashians have babies on the way is at least a bit of happy celeb news that we needed, yes? Here, all the fresh celebrity offspring coming to a Hollywood nursery sometime in 2018.

America Ferrera

On New Year’s Eve, Ferrera and cutie husband Ryan Piers Williams posted an Instagram of themselves in 2018 glasses, holding a onesie emblazoned “mas besos” (“more kisses”) and noting that they were “welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018.” We already know who she can turn to for advice — the rest of the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants family (Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn) are all already moms. We can’t wait for group baby pics.

Khloé Kardashian

I mean, this one wasn’t the *biggest* surprise, but it doesn’t mean Khloé Kardashian’s sweet Instagram announcement that she’s expecting a baby with her NBA player love, Tristan Thompson, made us squeal any less.

Coco Rocha

On December 4 the Canadian supermodel, 29, revealed that she’s expecting her second child in the cutest Instagram video announcement with her two-year-old daughter, Ioni James.

Chrissy Teigen

The model and social media queen posted this adorable video on November 21, announcing that she’s expecting her second baby with hubby John Legend in the sweetest way — with 18-month-old daughter Luna rubbing her belly and saying there’s a baby in there.

Miranda Kerr

The model and natural beauty mogul and her Snapchat founder husband, Evan Spiegel, are reportedly expecting their first child together. In a statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the couple said, “Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.” Flynn is Kerr’s 6-year-old son from her first marriage to Orlando Bloom.

Lauren Parsekian

Jessie Pinkman is about to be a dad! We can’t wait to see the pictures from the filmmaker and her Breaking Bad star husband Aaron Paul.

Behati Prinsloo

The Victoria’s Secret model randomly dropped the news to her Instagram followers just under one year after giving birth to Dusty Rose. The baby is her second with husband Adam Levine.

Kim Kardashian-West

The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, are reportedly expecting their third child via surrogate. Back in July, Us Weekly reported that the surrogate, a San Diego woman in her late twenties, was three months along, which means Northie and Saint could be getting a sibling as early as January 2018.