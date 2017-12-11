Celebrities Expecting Babies, From Mindy Kaling To Chrissy Teigen

Guys, 2016 mostly sucked and so far, 2017 was not the best. I don’t need to tell you why. And while we’re definitely not saying a few high-profile baby bumps can erase the very scary political and social realities the world is facing right now, babies on the way from both Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen is a bit of happy celeb news that we needed, yes? Here, all the fresh celebrity offspring coming to a Hollywood nursery sometime soon.

Coco Rocha

The Canadian supermodel, 29, revealed that she’s expecting her second child on December 4 in the cutest Instagram video announcement with her two-year-old daughter, Ioni James.

Chrissy Teigen

The model and mom of one posted this adorable video on November 21 announcing she’s expecting her second baby with husband John Legend in the sweetest way — with 18-month-old daughter Luna rubbing her belly and saying there’s a baby in there! Awww.

Miranda Kerr

The model and natural beauty mogul and her Snapchat founder husband, Evan Spiegel are reportedly expecting their first child together. In a statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the couple said, “Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.” (Flynn is Kerr’s 6-year-old son from her first marriage to Orlando Bloom.)

Behati Prinsloo

The Victoria’s Secret model randomly dropped the news to her Instagram followers Wednesday, just under one year after giving birth to Dusty Rose. At the Met Gala, Prinsloo told E! News that motherhood is “heaven,” so we can bet she’s pretty stoked to become a family of four with husband Adam Levine.

Mindy Kaling

Our favourite comedian is reportedly pregnant with her first child. According to E! News, the pregnancy is “an unexpected surprise” for the 38-year-old The Mindy Project star. While there’s been no confirmation directly from the maybe-mom-to-be herself, her A Wrinkle in Time costar, Oprah Winfrey, just told People that Kaling is already five months along! Winfrey says she was standing in a press line at Disney’s D23 Expo with Kaling—and their cast mate Reese Witherspoon—when she casually dropped the news. “That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped,” Winfrey told People. “‘What did you just say?’ [and] she said, ‘Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m 5 months pregnant.’ And I said, ‘WHAAAAT?!’” Girl, we feel you and are just as excited for a mini-Mindy!

Kim Kardashian

The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, are reportedly expecting their third child via surrogate.

Jessica Alba

The mom of two revealed on Instagram that she is expecting baby number three with husband Cash Warren! (Also how cute are their kids?!)