Watch Oprah’s Inspiring Golden Globes Speech

Dressed in black and taking no nonsense on the red carpet, the women of Hollywood sent a clear message at Sunday’s Golden Globes that sexual assault and harassment, misogyny and pay inequality will not be tolerated. No one used the platform with as much force as Oprah Winfrey, who delivered an awe-inspiring speech after accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. Watch it, in full, above.

Below, some of the most touching parts of Winfrey’s speech.

On being the first Black woman to be given the award

Winfrey recalled being a girl when Sidney Poitier became the first Black man to be given the honour, in 1964. She said: “It is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first Black woman to be given this same award. It is an honour — it is an honour and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them and also with the incredible men and women who have inspired me, who challenged me, who sustained me and made my journey to this stage possible.”

On abuse and sexual assault

“I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue. They’re the women whose names we’ll never know. They are domestic workers and farm workers. They are working in factories and they work in restaurants and they’re in academia, engineering, medicine, and science. They’re part of the world of tech and politics and business. They’re our athletes in the Olympics and they’re our soldiers in the military.”

On the value of the press

“We all know the press is under siege these days. We also know it’s the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice. To — to tyrants and victims, and secrets and lies. I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”

On having hope for the future

“I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”