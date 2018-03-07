Netflix Could Soon Give Parents The Power To Block Individual Shows

Thanks to Netflix, kids can watch their favourite shows while parents sneak in some quiet time. But Netflix knows parents worry, so it’s adding more parental control features to make the service more family-friendly. In the coming months, parents will be able to better monitor and take control of what their children are watching.

Netflix will soon let you lock specific shows or movies

You can already use a PIN protection option to hide all content at a particular maturity level from your children (and if you aren’t using this feature already, you totally should be). But now, Netflix will allow the option for parents to lock specific shows or movies. So, for example, if your seven-year-old superhero-loving kid keeps eyeing the PG-13 The Amazing Spider-Man movie, you can put a PIN on it so he’ll never be able to turn it on when you’re not paying attention.

Netflix is also making the maturity-level rating for all content much clearer

While maturity levels are already displayed in other parts of the website, members will soon be able to see more information once they hit play on a title.

The new features should make it easier for parents to filter out content they don’t want their children to be watching — and every little bit helps, right?