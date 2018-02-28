What’s Coming (And Going) On Netflix Canada In March 2018

Pardon me, but it’s almost March, and you know what that means: Spring is about to get sprung, y’all! What better time to harvest the newest crop of TV shows and movies with your virtual bestie, Netflix Canada? From some of the best movies ever (yes, I’m 100-percent referring to all the Fast and the Furious flicks) to much-anticipated new seasons of the best and most addictive series (like season 2 of Marvel’s Jessica Jones and season 3 of Love), the goodies coming to Netflix Canada in March are the next best thing to actually leaving the house and experiencing life, because you need to ease back into it after the winter, no? Here’s your complete list of all the movies and TV shows coming and going on Netflix Canada March 2018.

March 1:

2 Fast 2 Furious

Cast: Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson

Synopsis: Former cop, Brian O’Conner, is called upon to bust a dangerous criminal, and he recruits the help of a former childhood friend and street racer who has a chance to redeem himself.

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut (Netflix Original)

Cast: Adel Aram

Synopsis: From Casino du Liban, Lebanese actor and comedian Adel Karam delivers punchlines on everything from kissing and colonoscopies to a porn star named Rocco.

Casino

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci

Synopsis: A tale of greed, deception, money, power and murder occur between two best friends as a mafia enforcer and a casino executive compete against each other over a gambling empire (and a fast-living socialite).

Fast & Furious

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez

Synopsis: Brian O’Conner, back working for the FBI in Los Angeles, teams up with Dominic Toretto to bring down a heroin importer by infiltrating his operation.

Fast Five

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson

Synopsis: Dominic Toretto and his crew of street racers plan a massive heist to buy their freedom while in the sights of a powerful Brazilian drug lord and a dangerous federal agent.

Love Beats Rhymes

Cast: Azealia Banks, Jill Scott, Lucien Laviscount, Hana Mae Lee, Common

Synopsis: After enrolling in a college poetry course, a struggling rapper finds inspiration for her new voice through slam poetry.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 9

Cast: RuPaul

Synopsis: Contestants compete to win $100,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar in a season filled with big surprises and even bigger guest judges.

Sisters

Cast: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, James Brolin

Synopsis: When their parents decide to sell the house they grew up in, sisters Kate and Maura host one final booze-fuelled blast with their high school friends.

Sleeping With Other People

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Alison Brie

Synopsis: A good-natured womanizer and a serial cheater form a platonic relationship until a mutual attraction sets in.

Steve Jobs

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen

Synopsis: Steve Jobs takes us behind the scenes of the digital revolution to paint a portrait of the man at its epicenter. The story unfolds backstage at three iconic product launches, ending in 1998 with the unveiling of the iMac.

Stomp the Yard

Cast: Columbus Short, Meagan Good, Ne-Yo

Synopsis: After the death of his brother, an expert street dancer goes to Georgia to attend Truth University. But his efforts to get an education and woo the girl he likes are sidelined when he joins in his fraternity’s effort to win a step dancing competition.

The Fast and the Furious

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker

Synopsis: Los Angeles police officer Brian O’Connor must decide where his loyalty really lies when he becomes enamoured with the street racing world he has been sent undercover to destroy.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Cast: Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan, Shad Moss

Synopsis: A teenager becomes a major competitor in the world of drift racing after moving in with his father in Tokyo to avoid a jail sentence in America.

The Forest

Cast: Natalie Dormer, Eoin Macken, Stephanie Vogt

Synopsis: A woman goes into Japan’s Suicide Forest to find her twin sister and confronts supernatural terror.

The Rundown

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Christopher Walken

Synopsis: A tough aspiring chef is hired to bring home a mobster’s son from the Amazon but becomes involved in the fight against an oppressive town operator and the search for a legendary treasure.

The Tale of Despereaux

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Emma Watson, Dustin Hoffman

Synopsis: An unusually brave mouse helps to restore happiness to a forlorn kingdom after making friends with a gentleman rat.

True to the Game

Cast: Columbus Short, Vivica Fox

Synopsis: A charismatic drug lord tries to start a new life after he falls for a young woman from Philadelphia.

Girls Incarcerated, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: This documentary series follows the lives of teenage girls housed in a maximum security juvenile detention centre.

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Jeremy Shada, Tyler Labine, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Josh Keaton, Steven Yeun

Synopsis: In an effort to take down the Galra, the Paladins enter into an uneasy alliance that could bring the peace they’ve long desired—or doom them forever.

March 3:

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Cast: Ezra Miller, Tye Sheridan, Billy Crudup

Synopsis: In 1971, 24 male students are selected to take on randomly assigned roles of prisoners and guards in a mock prison situated in the basement of the Stanford psychology building.

March 4:

Expedition China

Cast: Maggie Q

Synopsis: Expedition China invites you on location in some of the world’s most intense, hard-to-reach environments with the filmmakers of Disneynature’s big-screen adventure Born in China.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Season 1 (Weekly Episodes every Sunday, Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.

March 5:

Broadchurch, Season 3

Cast: David Tennant, Olivia Colman

Synopsis: The murder of a young boy in a small coastal town brings a media frenzy which threatens to tear the community apart.

The Brothers Grimm

Cast: Matt Damon, Heath Ledger, Monica Bellucci, Lena Headey, Peter Stormare

Synopsis: Brothers Jake and Will Grimm travel from village to village, posing as exterminators of magical creatures. But in reality, they’re expert con artists.

March 6:

Borderliner: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Tobias Santelmann, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Benjamin Helstad

Synopsis: To protect his family, a police detective covers up a murder case. But when his partner suspects foul play, he is trapped in a dangerous game.

The Brothers Grimsby

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Strong, Rebel Wilson

Synopsis: A new assignment forces a top spy to team up with his football hooligan brother.

Benji (1974)

Cast: Peter Breck, Deborah Walley, Patsy Garrett

Synopsis: After lovable abandoned mutt Benji is adopted by a kind family, he chases cats, flirts with a show dog and bravely helps to rescue two abducted kids.

Benji: Off the Leash

Cast: Nick Whitaker, Chris Kendrick, Nate Bynum

Synopsis: Young Colby rescues a puppy from his abusive dog-breeding stepfather, Hatchett. Under Colby’s care, the canine grows up to be Benji.

Black Lighting, Season 1 (Weekly Episodes from March 6, Netflix Original)

Cast: Cress Williams, James Remar, Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III, Jill Scott, China Anne McClain

Synopsis: A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.

For the Love of Benji

Cast: Patsy Garrett, Benji, Art Vasil

Synopsis: Benji sniffs out a bogus CIA agent in Athens, Greece.

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: In his first English-language stand-up special, French superstar Gad Elmaleh riffs on the perks, perils and bewildering quirks of life in the U.S.

March 8:

Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Krysten Ritter, David Tennant, Rachael Taylor, Mike Colter, Carrie-Anne Moss

Synopsis: Jessica grapples with more demons from her past as she hunts down the source of her powers and faces off with a mysterious killer.

Ladies First (Netflix Original)

Cast: Uraaz Bahl

Synopsis: Born amid poverty and limited women’s rights in the village of Ratu, India, Deepika Kumari rose to become the no.1 female archer in the world at 18.

Riverdale, Season 2 (Weekly Episodes as of March 8, Netflix Original)

Cast: KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch

Synopsis: If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

March 9:

Collateral: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Cast: Carey Mulligan, John Simm, Nicola Walker, Billie Piper, Nathaniel Martello-White

Synopsis: A London detective probes the seemingly random murder of a pizza delivery man, suspecting it’s connected to a larger conspiracy.

Nailed It: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

Love: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O’Doherty, Mike Mitchell

Synopsis: As Mickey and Gus take big leaps in their personal and professional lives, they struggle to keep their self-sabotaging impulses in check.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai (Netflix Original)

Cast: David Letterman, Malala Yousafzai

Synopsis: David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.

The Outsiders (Netflix Film)

Cast: Jared Leto, Tadanobu Asano, Kippei Shîna

Synopsis: An American soldier imprisoned in postwar Japan enters the dark world of the yakuza, adopting their way of life in repayment for his freedom.

Transformers: The Last Knight

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel

Synopsis: Autobots and Decepticons are at war, with humans on the sidelines. Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past within the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: As Queen Poppy welcomes a new time of peace in Troll Village with parties, sports and holiday celebrations, Branch tries to be more fun-loving.

Wind River

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen

Synopsis: A veteran tracker with the Fish and Wildlife Service helps to investigate the murder of a young Native American woman and uses the case as a means of seeking redemption for an earlier act of irresponsibility which ended in tragedy.

March 12:

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Cast: Kygo, G-Eazy

Synopsis: Join Norwegian electronic music superstar Kygo onstage and behind the scenes as he performs at the famed L.A. venue with a bevy of special guests.

Troy: The Odyssey

Cast: Dylan Vox, Lara Heller, Hachem Hicham

Synopsis: An action film based on the Epic Greek Poem as sung by Homer.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Banks, Brooklyn Decker

Synopsis: Follow the lives of five interconnected couples as they experience the thrills and surprises of having a baby and realize that no matter what you plan for, life does not always deliver what is expected.

March 13:

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Every villain the Flex Fighters have defeated escapes from Rook Tower, and it’s up to our heroes to save Charter City.

St. Vincent

Cast: Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy, Naomi Watts

Synopsis: A young boy whose parents have just divorced finds an unlikely friend and mentor in the misanthropic, bawdy, hedonistic war veteran who lives next door.

Ricky Gervais: Humanity (Netflix Original)

Cast: Ricky Gervais

Synopsis: Ricky Gervais returns to the stage in London with a scathing special that touches on aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids and more.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Regina Triendly, Yoshimi Tokui, Azousa Babazono, Ryota Yamasato

Synopsis: A group of young people—including a chef, a snowboarder and an ice hockey player —gather in the Karuizawa woods while pursuing their dreams.

March 15:

Before the Flood

Cast: Leonardo Dicaprio

Synopsis: Leonardo DiCaprio crisscrosses the globe to investigate the consequences of man-made global warming and the measures being taken to reverse it.

Tabula Rasa: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Veerle Baetens, Stijn Van Opstal, Jeroen Perceval

Synopsis: When a young woman with amnesia becomes a key figure in a missing persons case, she must reconstruct her memories to clear her name and solve the case.

The Hollywood Masters, Season 2

Synopsis: The Hollywood icons who light up this instalment of the insightful live interview series include Jane Fonda, Hans Zimmer and Kenneth Branagh.

March 16:

Benji (Netflix Film)

Cast: Gabriel Bateman, Darby Camp, Kiele Sanchez, Jerod Haynes, Gralen Bryant Banks

Synopsis: A determined dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a young boy and his sister stumble into some serious danger.

Edha: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Antonio Birabent, Sophia Castiglione, Ana Celentano

Synopsis: Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant.

Hitman’s Bodyguard

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman

Synopsis: The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hitman who must testify at the International Criminal Court. The two are forced to put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time.

On My Block, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Sierra Capri, Ronni Hawk, Brett Gray

Synopsis: This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles.

Spirit Riding Free, Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Exciting new adventures await Lucky and her friends on the frontier in a fourth season filled with fun and discovery.

Take Your Pills (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: The use of prescription stimulants like Adderall as performance enhancing drugs is on the rise. This documentary explores what’s driving this trend.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Film)

Cast: Josh Brolin, Danny McBride, Montana Jordan, Scoot McNairy, Carrie Coon

Synopsis: Sixth-grader Jaden goes on a hunting trip that’s meant to be a bonding experience with his father even though it’s the last thing he wants to do.

Wild Wild Country, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: A documentary series about a controversial cult leader who built a utopian city in the Oregon desert and the conflict with the locals that escalated into a national scandal.

March 20:

The Standups, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Comedians Rachel Feinstein, Kyle Kinane, Joe List, Brent Morin, Aparna Nancherla and Gina Yashere take the stage in Season 2 of the showcase series.

March 21:

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines

Synopsis: Bob and his team get together with the Mega Machines to build a new dam and reservoir for Spring City—but are they up to this mega challenge?

March 23:

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Finn Carr, Tiffani Thiessen, Emery Kelly

Synopsis: Alexa is battling cancer. But with her best friend, Katie, by her side, she’s also starting high school—and ready for whatever comes next.

Race

Cast: Stephen James, Jason Sudeikis, Eli Goree, Shanice Banton, Carce Van Houten

Synopsis: At the 1936 Berlin Olympics, Hitler wanted to show the supremacy of the Aryan race, but African American athlete Jesse Owens would prove him wrong.

Dinotrux Supercharged, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Bigger, faster and stronger than ever, the supercharged Dinotrux are back to take on new challenges, embrace adventure and meet new friends.

Game Over, Man! (Netflix Film)

Cast: Sugar Lyn Beard, Steve Howey, Adam Devine

Synopsis: In this action comedy, three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists.

Layla M. (Netflix Original Film)

Cast: Nora El Koussour, Ilias Addab, Hassan Akkouch

Synopsis: In response to the repeated bigotry she faces, a Moroccan teen in Amsterdam tries to find a sense of belonging in the world of fundamentalist Islam.

Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix Film)

Cast: Mahershala Ali, Nia Long, Adam Horovitz

Synopsis: In 1984, New York teen Lolita Shanté Gooden bursts onto the hip-hop scene with her song “The Real Roxanne.”

Requiem: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Lydia Wilson, James Frecheville, Sian Reese-Williams

Synopsis: After her mother commits suicide, a young cellist searches for answers about her past and unearths a sinister secret.

Santa Clarita Diet, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson

Synopsis: What turned Sheila undead? Has Joel boarded the crazy train? Are Eric and Abby just friends? The questions—like the bodies—are stacking up.

The Mechanism, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Alessandra Colassanti, Antonio Saboia

Synopsis: This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil.

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: After harnessing a demon sword to replace his missing arm, a young man named Gai fuses with the weapon to fight his enemies in this action fantasy.

March 29:

Alias Grace: Limited Series

Cast: Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Rebecca Liddiard

Synopsis: In 19th-century Canada, a psychiatrist weighs whether or not a murder should be pardoned due to insanity.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

Cast: Lily James, Sam Riley, Jack Huston, Bella Heathcote, Elle Bamber

Synopsis: When plague-born zombies stalk the 19th-century English countryside, it’s up to feisty Elizabeth Bennett and proud Mr. Darcy to stop them.

March 30:

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman

Synopsis: The siblings return for a second season based on the series by Lemony Snicket with even more perilous predicaments, dastardly villains and brilliant inventions.

Eye in the Sky

Cast: Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, Alan Rickman, Barkhad Abdi, Iain Glen

Synopsis: While a drone circles over Kenya, politicians and military brass in London clash over a strike that could kill a terrorist—and an innocent girl.

First Match (Netflix Film)

Cast: Elvire Emanuelle, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Colman Domingo

Synopsis: Hardened by years in foster care, a teenage girl from Brooklyn decides that wrestling boys is the only way back to her estranged father.

Happy Anniversary (Netflix Film)

Cast: Annie Potts, Isidora Goreshter, Joe Pantoliano

Synopsis: A quirky couple spends their three-year dating anniversary by looking back at their relationship and contemplating whether they should break up.

Trailer Park Boys, Season 12 (Netflix Original)

Cast: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith

Synopsis: Three petty felons have a documentary made about their life in a trailer park.

The Titan (Netflix Film)

Cast: Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling, Tom Wilkinson

Synopsis: In a future where Earth is ecologically doomed, a soldier undergoes an experimental transformation into a new species suitable for space colonization.

Trump: An American Dream, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: This is the story of modern America, told through the biography of Donald Trump, a man irrefutably shaped by history.

Rapture, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Featuring an impressive collection of artists who have found worldwide success, this documentary series showcases hip-hop’s impact on global culture.

March 31:

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Cast: Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens, David Harbour, Boyd Hollbrook, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Synopsis: A drug kingpin hires troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder to find his wife’s killers, a hunt that leads to shocking revelations in New York’s underworld.

Bewitched

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell, Shirley MacLaine, Michael Caine, Jason Schwartzman

Synopsis: Isabel Bigelow seems to be the perfect Samantha to star in a remake of the 1960s sitcom Bewitched—but no one knows she really is a witch!

Catfish

Cast: Yaniv Schulman, Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman, Melody C. Roscher, Angela Wesselman-Pierce

Synopsis: A young photographer becomes involved with a gifted 8-year-old artist’s family—until he realizes something’s not quite right.

Clerks 2

Cast: Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Rosario Dawson, Trevor Fehrman, Jason Mewes

Synopsis: Picking up 10 years after the original misfit misadventures, Kevin Smith revisits the daily routines of New Jersey’s minimum-wage employees.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood

Synopsis: After learning that his ex-girlfriend had an experimental medical procedure to purge all memories of him, a man decides to do the same with her.

Hairspray

Cast: Nikki Blonsky, John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes

Synopsis: In 1962, ambitious plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad tries to integrate a racially divided Baltimore one Watusi at a time.

RV

Cast: Robin Williams, Cheryl Hines, Joanna ‘JoJo’ Levesque, Josh Hutcherson, Jeff Daniels

Synopsis: Climbing aboard their mammoth recreational vehicle for a cross-country trip to the Rockies, the Munro family prepares for the adventure of a lifetime.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gary Cole, Michael Clarke Duncan

Synopsis: NASCAR idol Ricky Bobby is at the top of his game until Formula One driver Jean Girard bests him on the track, sending him into a downward spiral.

The Fifth Element

Cast: Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Milla Jovovich, Ian Holm, Chris Tucker

Synopsis: In this imaginative sci-fi epic, a 23rd-century cabbie finds himself involved with a fetching alien who may hold the key to saving the world.

Underworld

Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Michael Sheen, Shane Brolly, Bill Nighy

Synopsis: A vampire suspects that her mortal enemies, werewolves known as Lycans, are targeting a human. As she shadows one, she finds herself falling in love.

Underworld: Awakening

Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea, Michael Ealy, Theo James, India Eisley

Synopsis: Reprising her role as the vampire Selene, Kate Beckinsale stars in this installment in the stylish vampires vs. werewolves franchise.

Underworld: Evolution

Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Tony Curran, Shane Brolly, Steven Mackintosh

Synopsis: Vampire warrior Selene and werewolf hybrid Michael learn the history of the ongoing war between the patrician Death Dealers and the barbarous Lycans.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Cast: Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy, Rhona Mitra, Steven Mackintosh, Kevin Grevioux

Synopsis: Tracing the backstory of the long war between the ruling-class vampires and the enslaved Lycans, this bloody prequel depicts the feud’s first dustups.

Hanna

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hollander, Olivia Williams

Synopsis: Raised in isolation and trained as an assassin, teen Hanna longs for a normal life but when she comes out of hiding, she becomes targeted by the CIA.

Let Me In

Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chlo ë Grace Moretz, Richard Jenkins, Cara Buono, Elias Koteas

Synopsis: When 12-year-old Owen befriends neighbour Abby, their bond helps him confront bullies but he soon suspects his mysterious friend has a dark secret.

Lucky Number Slevin

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Ben Kingsley, Lucy Liu

Synopsis: While checking out the apartment of his missing friend Nick Fisher, a drifter is mistaken for Nick by thugs and forced to participate in a murder.

Pandorum

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster, Cam Gigandet, Antje Traue, Cung Le

Synopsis: After waking from hyper-sleep, two spacecraft women discover startling gaps in their collective memory—including the nature of their mission.

Spy Kids

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alan Cumming, Teri Hatcher, Cheech Marin

Synopsis: The tables are turned when pint-sized kids Carmen and Juni must rescue their secret-agent parents from the diabolical clutches of Alexander Minion.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Steve Buscemi

Synopsis: Spy Kids Carmen and Juni Cortez team up with two other pint-sized secret agents, Gary and Gerti Giggles, to take on an evil scientist.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Cast: Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, Rowan Blanchard, Mason Cook, Jeremy Piven

Synopsis: Former Spy Kids Carmen and Juni return to help twin siblings Rebecca and Cecil Wilson save the world with their retired secret-agent stepmother.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Cast: Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker, Erica Leerhsen, Mike Vogel, Eric Balfour

Synopsis: The sole survivor of a 1973 killing spree breaks her silence to tell the story of what really happened on that grisly, unforgettable day.

The Back-Up Plan

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Alex O’Loughlin, Michaela Watkins, Eric Christian Olsen, Anthony Anderson

Synopsis: Tired of looking for “Mr. Right,” Zoe decides to have a baby on her own. But on the day she’s artificially inseminated, she meets her perfect match.

The Crazies

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Radha Mitchell, Joe Anderson, Danielle Panabaker, Christie Lynn Smith

Synopsis: When a plane crashes in a small town, a secret biological weapon is released that turns the residents into homicidal maniacs.

The Man

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Eugene Levy, Miguel Ferrer, Luke Goss, Susie Essman

Synopsis: A hard-nosed special agent seeks revenge on the man who killed his partner, but an identity mix-up forces him to work with a hapless salesman.

Winter’s Bone

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey, Garret Dillahunt

Synopsis: In this unflinching noir drama, a resilient teen goes on the trail of her missing, drug-dealing father when his absence threatens the family’s safety.

You Me Her, Season 1-3

Cast: Greg Poehler, Rachel Blanchard, Priscilla Faia

Synopsis: Centers around a three-way romantic relationship involving a suburban married couple.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in March:

March 1:

12 Years a Slave

Heartland, Seasons 1 – 8

March 4:

Prison Break, Seasons 1-4

Angel, Seasons 1-5

Roswell, Seasons 1-3

March 6:

The Finest Hours

March 9:

Daddy’s Home

March 16:

The Godfather, Part I – III

March 20:

Zootopia

March 31:

Zoolander 2