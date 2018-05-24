What’s Coming (And Going) On Netflix Canada In June 2018

We get it: Now that the weather is nothing short of perfection, there’s a ton of pressure to get outside and revel in the warmth. Well, some of us would much rather just stay inside. Maybe you feel like basking in the cool AC under crisp white bed sheets after a long work week, and say, bingeing a new series on Netflix?

We did the hard work for you and put together up a red-hot round-up of brand new TV shows and movies coming (like a second season of Nailed It!, which will have you cry-laughing over heaping bowls of popcorn) and going (like vintage episodes of Full House) on Netflix Canada in June 2018.

June 1:

About a Boy

Synopsis: Hip, irresponsible Londoner Will invents an imaginary son and starts attending single-parent meetings to find available women.

Anaconda

Synopsis: When a deranged snake hunter cons his way onto a film crew’s boat to hunt a giant anaconda, the group soon finds they’ve become the reptile’s prey.

Baby Mama

Synopsis: When straightlaced Kate learns she’s infertile, she hires immature Angie to be her surrogate, inviting hilarity as both women prepare for motherhood.

Barbie: Video Game Hero

Synopsis: Pulled into her favorite video game, Barbie becomes a fun, roller skating heroine who’s battling a sinister emoji that’s trying to take over.

The Bone Collector

Synopsis: A rookie cop reluctantly teams with a paralyzed ex-detective to catch a grisly serial killer dubbed the Bone Collector in this nail-biting crime thriller.

The Boxtrolls

Synopsis: When a cruel exterminator tries to destroy the band of mischievous creatures that adopted young orphan Eggs, he and a bold rich girl come to the rescue.

Busted!, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Tackling different mysteries in each episode of this game show, seven sleuths get closer to solving the biggest one of all: What happened to Project D?

The Cave

Synopsis: When the cavern they’re surveying collapses, a group of seasoned explorers is stranded inside a network of caves at the bottom of the ocean.

Charlie Wilson’s War

Synopsis: A Texas congressman sets a series of events in motion when he conspires with a CIA operative to aid Afghan mujahideen rebels fighting the Soviets.

Cinderella Man

Synopsis: Jim Braddock garners boxing glory during the Great Depression, arriving on the scene at a time when Americans were woefully in need of a hero.

The Disaster Artist

Synopsis: Aspiring actor Greg moves to Los Angeles with his strange friend Tommy, then agrees to star in his movie. Things start weird and get a whole lot weirder.

Gridiron Gang

Synopsis: In this moving drama, a probation officer at a detention camp for juvenile delinquents hopes to mould teenage inmates into a successful football team.

Hail, Caesar!

Synopsis: When a major star is kidnapped from a movie set, a hard-charging but overwhelmed studio boss sets out to find the actor and save the film.

The Indian Detective, Season 1

Synopsis: A Toronto police officer investigates a murder while visiting his father in India.

Jarhead

Synopsis: Instead of combat, this film focuses on the long, lonely days spent at war, and the caustic humour soldiers employ to deal with unbearable conditions.

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Synopsis: Explore the mind and spirit of teacher and storyteller Joseph Campbell, who discusses the need for modern myths that fit our ever-changing world.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Synopsis: Hoping to make a bundle in a high-stakes poker game, four shiftless lads from London’s East End instead find themselves swimming in debt.

Monster High: Electrified

Synopsis: When Clawdeen dreams of opening a salon made for monsters and normies, Frankie has the perfect place: an abandoned power station outside town. But the idea sparks negative voltage when Moanica plots to ruin the whole thing, and replace the celebration with something a little more… shocking!

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Synopsis: At a Monster High party, Lagoona and pals are sucked into the reef, where she’ll have to come to terms with her flaws and confront an old frenemy.

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Synopsis: Insecure new student Frankie Stein struggles to fit in at Monster High, where ultra-cool ghoul Cleo De Nile and hunky monster Deuce rule the roost.

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

Synopsis: With extrascaricular activities like Fear Squad & dodgeskull, there’s more to school than studying. Join the ghouls and mansters as they explore the howlways of Monster High.

The Mothman Prophecies

Synopsis: A reporter is drawn to a small West Virginia town to investigate a series of strange events, including psychic visions and the appearance of bizarre entities.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Synopsis: As Toula and Ian try to liven up their marriage, an old family secret inspires the extended Portokalos clan to put on another wedding.

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Synopsis: A newly dumped teen finds himself attracted to a live wire who shares his taste in music when they meet during a night on the town in New York City.

Notting Hill

Synopsis: A chance encounter brings together reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott, who forge an improbable romance.

November 13 – Attack on Paris (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: Survivors and first responders share personal stories of anguish, kindness and bravery that unfolded amid the Paris terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015.

Panic Room

Synopsis: A woman and her daughter are caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with burglars in their New York City home and are forced to retreat inside a vault.

Savages

Synopsis: When a Mexican drug cartel tries to take over their California pot business and kidnaps their shared girlfriend, Ben and Chon risk it all to fight back.

Sense and Sensibility

Synopsis: Facing poverty after their father’s death, three sisters are obliged to rely on the generosity of others in this adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.

Stealth

Synopsis: A computer-controlled fighter jet designed to study human pilots begins to develop its own ideas and runs dangerously amok through unfriendly skies.

W1A, Season 3

Synopsis: The new Head of Values at the BBC deals with redefining the company’s purpose, events like the arrival of Prince Charles and issues with new programs.

Welcome to Monster High: The Origin Story

Synopsis: Dracula’s daughter Draculaura sets out to create a new kind of school where monsters of all kinds can be themselves and have a scary good time.

June 3:

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on Sundays)

Synopsis: Nobody’s safe as Michelle Wolf unapologetically takes aim in this weekly topical show that blends sketches with live comedy and in-studio guests.

Lady Bird

Synopsis: In 2002, an artistically inclined seventeen-year-old girl, played by Saoirse Ronan, comes of age in Sacramento, California.

June 5:

Delirium

Synopsis: A man with a history of mental issues moves into his late parents’ mansion and comes to suspect his new home may be haunted.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Synopsis: Thor is imprisoned on the planet Sakaar, and must race against time to return to Asgard and stop Ragnarök, the destruction of his world, at the hands of the powerful and ruthless villain Hela.

Mr. D, Season 7

Synopsis: This hilarious comedy series follows a teacher juggling his career and dealing with his students while trying to maintain his not-so-cool lifestyle.

June 6:

Explained (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes on Wednesdays)

Synopsis: This enlightening series digs into a wide range of topics such as the rise of cryptocurrency, why diets fail and the wild world of K-pop.

June 8:

Alex Strangelove (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: High school senior Alex Truelove is on a mission to lose his virginity, much to the excitement of his patient girlfriend and rowdy friends.

Ali’s Wedding (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After telling a white lie that spins out of control, the son of an Iraqi-born cleric in Melbourne becomes torn between family duty and his own heart.

All I See Is You

Synopsis: A blind woman’s relationship with her husband changes when she regains her sight and discovers disturbing details about their marriage.

The Hollow, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Three teens join forces to find a way home after waking up in a strange realm filled with magic portals, perplexing puzzles and vicious beasts.

Marcella, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Despite marriage woes, a tragic loss, memory blackouts and her struggles as a mom, a London detective excels at what she does best: catching killers.

Sense8, The Series Finale (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: From the creators of The Matrix and Babylon 5 comes this tense series in which eight people can telepathically experience each other’s lives.

The Staircase, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This documentary series offers a revealing inside look at the high-profile murder case of author Michael Peterson, accused of killing his wife in 2001.

Treehouse Adventures (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: What happened to the snowman? Where did all the caterpillars go? A brother and sister bear detective team solves all their neighborhood’s mysteries.

June 11:

Lights Out

Synopsis: When a terrifying force arises from her family’s past, a woman must protect her young step brother from a spirit that kills its victims in the dark.

The Shallows

Synopsis: After being bitten by a great white shark, a young surfer, played by Blake Lively, is stranded on a rock close to shore and must outwit the predator that stalks nearby.

June 12:

Champions (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Years after impregnating his girlfriend, washed-up jock Vince meets his eccentric son Michael and learns about fatherhood, one show tune at a time.

June 15:

Lust Stories (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: From strained marriages to sexual hiccups: four stories of love, lust, sex and desires — some illicit, some unrequited.

Maktub (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After surviving a bomb attack, two low-level mobsters in Jerusalem change their ways and set about making supplicants’ Wailing Wall prayers come true.

The Ranch, Part 5 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Being a pro athlete didn’t pan out for Colt. Now he’s helping his dad and brother keep the ranch afloat, and figuring out how he fits into the family.

Set It Up (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Two overworked and underpaid assistants concoct a plan to get their insufferable bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other.

Sunday’s Illness (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A 35-year absence. A 10-day reunion. One agonizing request. Some wounds need more than time to heal.

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 6 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In an all-new series, five unlikely heroes and their flying robot lions unite to form the mega powerful Voltron and defend the universe from evil.

June 16:

Nostalgia

Synopsis: A mosaic of stories about love and loss, exploring our relationship to the objects, artifacts and memories that shape our lives.

June 17:

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Chava Iglesias’ doting personal assistant Hugo Sánchez is tasked with leading Club de Cuervos to victory in Nicaragua—if only his mom will let him.

June 18:

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This scripted true crime series chronicles the two major police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

June 19:

Hannah Gadsby: Nannette (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Australian comic Hannah Gadsby rejects standard stand-up by pairing punchlines with personal revelations on gender, sexuality and childhood turmoil.

Kim’s Convenience, Season 2

Synopsis: While running a convenience store in Toronto, members of a Korean-Canadian family deal with customers, each other and the evolving world around them.

June 22:

Brain on Fire (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Struck by a mysterious, mentally devastating illness, a young reporter, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, searches for answers while battling psychosis, catatonia and memory loss.

Cooking on High (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the first-ever competitive cannabis cooking show, two chefs prepare mouth watering marijuana-infused dishes for a panel of very chill celeb judges.

Derren Brown: Miracle (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: After years of skepticism, he’s mastered the art of magical thinking. Can he convince a live audience to do the same?

Desolation

Synopsis: Along with her son and best friend, a grieving widow hikes into the woods to scatter her late husband’s ashes, only to discover they’re being stalked.

Kaleidoscope

Synopsis: A quiet ex-con’s tenuous grip on reality starts to slip when his manipulative mother brings out a part of him he hoped to leave behind.

Marvel’s Luke Cage, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn’t looking for a fight, but the people need a hero.

Starbuck

Synopsis: A fortysomething slacker’s life is turned upside down when he learns that his many sperm donations have resulted in more than 500 children.

June 24:

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) (Netflix Orignal film)

Synopsis: Just as Simone works up the courage to tell her conservative Jewish family she’s a lesbian, she finds herself attracted to a male Senegalese chef.

The Last Laugh

Synopsis: World famous comedians including Mel Brooks, Sarah Silverman, and Gilbert Gottfried pitch in with their own views on the boundaries of comedy.

June 26:

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Based on true events, this series delves deep into the top-secret recruiting and training of Britain’s SOE program during World War II.

Ghostbusters

Synopsis: Following a ghost invasion of Manhattan, paranormal enthusiasts Erin Gilbert and Abby Yates, nuclear engineer Jillian Holtzmann, and subway worker Patty Tolan band together to stop the otherworldly threat.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Synopsis: Rey developed her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares for battle with the First Order.

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Activist and comedian W. Kamau Bell muses on parenting in the Trump era, “free speech” dustups, woke children’s TV and his fear of going off the grid.

June 29:

Bullet Head

Synopsis: Three career criminals find themselves trapped in a warehouse with the law closing in and an even worse threat waiting inside—a nigh unstoppable killer dog.

Calibre (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: While on a hunting trip near an isolated village, two lifelong friends find their nerves—and their morals—ruthlessly tested.

Glow, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. A comedy by the team behind Orange Is the New Black.

Harvey Street Kids, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Join three fierce best friends for a whirlwind of fun and adventures in this animated series set in a special place ruled by kids.

Kiss Me First, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A lonely young woman hooked on a virtual reality game befriends a party girl who leads her into a world of new thrills and dark secrets.

La Forêt (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When a teen girl disappears from a village near the Ardennes Forest, local police and a concerned teacher begin to uncover a web of unsettling secrets.

Nailed It!, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 price. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

Paquita Salas, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: One of Spain’s best talent agents in the ‘90s, Paquita now finds herself searching desperately for new stars after suddenly losing her biggest client.

Recovery Boys (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the heart of America’s opioid epidemic, four men attempt to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug abuse.

TAU (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Kidnapped by an inventor who uses her as a test subject to perfect his robotic AI, a street-smart young woman tries to escape her high-tech prison.

June 30:

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Hakuno Kishinami finds himself in the midst of a Holy Grail war with no memories of how he got there. Through his confusion, he must fight to survive.

Suburbicon

Synopsis: As a 1950s suburban community self-destructs, a home invasion has sinister consequences for one seemingly normal family.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in June:

June 1:

Full House, Seasons 1-8

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Homeland, Seasons 1-5

June 8:

Knocked Up

June 15:

Shutter Island

June 16:

Captain America: Civil War

June 22:

True Grit

Uncle Buck