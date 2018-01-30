What’s Coming (And Going) On Netflix Canada In February 2018

Netflix is really spoiling viewers this February — like, you-don’t-have-to-leave-your-house-at-all-if-you-don’t-want-to spoiled. From a slew of attention-grabbing new series to some of the best movies ever (The Danish Girl and Blue Crush, I’m looking at you), the movies and shows coming to Netflix next month are very enticing.

Here’s your complete list of all the Netflix movies and TV shows coming (like the brand-new sci-fi series Altered Carbon starring bae Joel Kinnaman and the final season of The Mindy Project!) and going (like eternal classic Wayne’s World and criminally underrated feel-good romp, The Intern) on Netflix Canada in February 2018.

February 1:

42 Grams

Cast: Jake Bickelhaupt

Synopsis: After launching a successful underground restaurant out of their apartment, an ambitious chef and his wife open an all-consuming upscale eatery.

About Time

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy

Synopsis: When Tim learns that the men in his family can travel in time and change their own lives, he decides to go back and woo the woman of his dreams.

American Fable

Cast: Peyton Kennedy, Richard Schiff, Kip Pardue

Synopsis: An adventurous and imaginative farm girl discovers that her beloved father may be holding a land developer hostage in an abandoned silo.

Apollo 13

Cast: Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon

Synopsis: Technical troubles scuttle the Apollo 13 mission in 1971, risking the lives of astronaut Jim Lovell and his crew in this chronicle of a true story.

Being John Malkovich

Cast: John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Catherine Keener, John Malkovich

Synopsis: When puppeteer Craig Schwartz discovers a portal into John Malkovich’s brain, he decides to sell 15-minute excursions into the esteemed actor’s mind.

Blue Crush

Cast: Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis, Michelle Rodriguez

Synopsis: When she falls for a pro football player, a tough young woman whole lives to surf risks letting love get in the way of her lifelong dreams.

Chef

Cast: Jon Favreau, Sofia Vergara, John Leguizamo

Synopsis: After igniting a Twitter war with a well-known culinary critic, a Los Angeles chef packs his knives, heads home to Miami and opens a food truck.

Damnation, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Killian Scott, Sarah Jones

Synopsis: In a rural Iowa community during the Great Depression, a stranger with a violent past poses as a preacher and rallies the farmers to mount a strike.

Dynasty, Season 1 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)

Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show

Synopsis: With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children’s lives.

Friday Night Lights

Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Lucas Black, Garrett Hedlund

Synopsis: This drama chronicles the efforts of Gary Gaines, the coach of a football team in small-town Texas, to propel his squad to the state championships.

Ghost in the Shell

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano

Synopsis: Saved from death and resurrected as a cyborg, Major Kusanagi heads a task force hunting cybercriminals. But one hacker has far more grandiose plans.

How the Beatles Changed the World

Cast: George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Star, Paul McCartney, Brian Epstein

Synopsis: Interviews and rare archival footage illuminate how The Beatles’ influence over music and culture continues to be felt around the world.

How to Be Single

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann

Synopsis: From playing the field to cracking dating-site algorithms, four fun-loving friends approach singlehood differently. But it’s time to shake things up.

In Good Company

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace, Scarlett Johansson

Synopsis: After a corporate shakedown, ad salesman Dan now reports to recent grad Carter, a mandate made more difficult when Carter falls for Dan’s daughter.

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Synopsis: Iconic rocker John Mellencamp lights up Chicago in an electrifying live performance featuring old classics and new tracks.

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Cast: Kimberleigh Andrews, Kim Biddle, Adam Brown

Synopsis: Filmmakers explore how pop culture shapes a new generation’s beliefs about gender, sexuality and violence on display among students on spring break.

Limitless

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Abbie Cornish, Robert De Niro

Synopsis: With his writing career dragging, Eddie Mora finds his life turning around after he takes a drug that provides astonishing mental focus.

Lovesick

Cast: Matt LeBlanc, Ali Larter, Adam Rodriguez

Synopsis: Burned by love in the past, Charlie swears off all romance. Will his jealous streak derail his shot at happiness with the disarmingly lovely Molly?

Moon

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Kevin Spacey, Dominique McElligott

Synopsis: As he nears the end of a lonely three-year stint on the moon base Sarang, astronaut Sam Bell begins to hear and see strange things.

Nightcrawler

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed

Synopsis: A young hustler gets sucked into the sordid but lucrative business of trolling the streets of Los Angeles to film fires, car crashes — and murder.

Oculus

Cast: Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Katee Sackhoff

Synopsis: Now young adults, siblings Tim and Kaylie are still trying to recover from — and get to the bottom of — their parents’ deaths more than a decade ago.

Paint It Black

Cast: Alias Shawkat, Janet McTeer, Rhys Wakefield

Synopsis: In the wake of a young artist’s suicide, his pianist mother and his despairing girlfriend square off in a living nightmare beset by guilt and blame.

Powder, Season 1

Cast: Manish Chaudhary, Swapnel Desai, Rasika Dugal

Synopsis: Based on the fight against drug abuse in India, Usmaan Ali Malik heads a team of Narcotics Control Bureau officers to take on drug local peddlers led by drug baron Naved Ahmed Ansari.

Ray

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King

Synopsis: In this biopic, Jamie Foxx portrays rhythm and blues legend Ray Charles, who rose from obscurity and overcame his struggles to become world famous.

Riverdale, Season 2 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)

Cast: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols

Synopsis: If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane

Cast: Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Bill Wyman

Synopsis: Mixing archival footage and recent interviews, this film tells the story of the Rolling Stones, from blues-obsessed teens to rock and roll legends.

S.W.A.T.

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez

Synopsis: A veteran cop is tasked with drafting and training a special weapons and tactics team, who soon find themselves up against an international criminal.

Secret in Their Eyes

Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts

Synopsis: A former FBI investigator reopens the haunting 13-year-old murder case of his colleague, only to uncover shocking truths hidden since then.

Série Noire, Season 1

Cast: François Létourneau, Vincent-Guillaume Otis, Édith Cochrane

Synopsis: Two TV writers whose critically-savaged police show is a surprise hit decide that they need real criminal experiences to spice up their second season.

Take Me Home Tonight

Cast: Topher Grace, Anna Faris, Dan Fogler

Synopsis: Set in the financial boom of the late 1980s, this tale centers on a recent college grad trying to figure out what to do with his life.

The Danish Girl

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander, Amber Heard

Synopsis: In 1920s Denmark, married artists embark on a journey of unconditional love when the husband announces his intentions to live life as a woman.

The Mermaid

Cast: Deng Chao, Show Lo, Zhang Yuqi

Synopsis: When egocentric tycoon Xuan’s plans for a pristine ocean reserve threaten the merpeople living there, comely mermaid Shan is sent to ice him.

The Nutty Professor

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Coburn

Synopsis: Humiliated while trying to impress a pretty grad student, portly professor Sherman Klump takes a massive dose of his new weight-loss potion.

The Strange Name Movie

Synopsis: How do perfectly ordinary, normal people cope with the extraordinary challenge of an embarrassing, provocative, famous or unbelievable name? This documentary examines the phenomena of “strange names.”

The Theory of Everything

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox

Synopsis: As his esteem grows in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking’s body is ravaged by ALS, forcing his increasing dependence on his devoted wife, Jane.

The Transporter Refueled

Cast: Ed Skrein, Ray Stevenson, Loan Chabanol

Synopsis: The retired mercenary is forced to return to action when his father is abducted by a femme fatale, drawing him into battle with a Russian mobster.

Under Arrest, Season 8

Synopsis: Cameras follow police officers as they solve crimes, assist the public and arrest lawbreakers in this reality series.

Z Nation, Season 4

Cast: Nat Zang, Russell Hodgkinson, Michael Welch

Synopsis: A team embarks on a perilous cross-country mission to transport the one man who survived a deadly zombie virus, hoping he holds the key to a vaccine.

February 2:

Altered Carbon, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy, Martha Higareda, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee, Dichen Lachman

Synopsis: A new series set over 300 years in the future, when human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. Based on the classic cyberpunk novel.

Coach Snoop, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg stars in a series about the youth football league he created to keep kids from making the same mistakes he did growing up.

Homefront

Cast: Jason Statham, James Franco, Winona Ryder

Synopsis: When an ex-DEA agent is widowed, he moves to a small town with his young daughter, but his quiet life is shattered by a meth-making drug trafficker.

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: On a mission to defy stereotypes, Malaysian stand-up comedian Kavin Jay shares stories about growing up in the VHS era with his Singapore audience.

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Ciara Alexys, Katie Griffin, Cory Doran, Jonah Weinberg, Stephanie Lynn Robinson

Synopsis: Luna Petunia returns to magical Amazia, adding memories to her scrapbook with old friends — and a new pal from the Animal Empire.

On Body and Soul (Netflix Film)

Cast: Géza Morcsányi, Alexandra Borbély, Zoltán Schneider |

Synopsis: In dreams, they share an extraordinary intimacy. But can they ever find the same connection in their waking life?

The Mindy Project, Season 6

Cast: Mindy Kaling, Chris Messina, Ed Weeks

Synopsis: Aiming to straighten out her complicated personal life, a top doctor seeks to overcome her obsession with romantic comedies and finding a soulmate.

February 5:

24: Legacy, Season 1

Cast: Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits

Synopsis: A military hero who returns to the U.S. with a whole lot of trouble following him back. With nowhere else to turn, the man asks CTU to help him save his life while also stopping one of the largest-scale terror attacks on American soil.

February 6:

Black Lightning, Season 1 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)

Cast: Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams

Synopsis: A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Live from San Francisco, comedian Fred Armisen shares and demonstrates his thoughts on musical genres, being a drummer, regional accents and more.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Cast: Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Cassandra Scerbo

Synopsis: With much of America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for a global sharknado, Fin and his family must travel around the world to stop them.

February 7:

A Most Violent Year

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo

Synopsis: Abel Morales tries to avoid corruption’s easy path as he pursues the American Dream amid an increasingly violent business war in 1981 New York City.

Fun with Dick & Jane

Cast: Jim Carrey, Téa Leoni, Alec Baldwin

Synopsis: After losing their high-paying corporate jobs, an upwardly mobile couple turns to robbing banks to maintain their standard of living.

Imposters, Season 1

Cast: Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young

Synopsis: A dark comedy that focuses on a female con artist who marries people and then disappears with their money.

Midnight Special

Cast: Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst

Synopsis: When his son exhibits supernatural powers, a father takes the youngster on the run to protect him from government authorities and religious fanatics.

Queer Eye, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France

Synopsis: With a new “Fab 5” and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again… one makeover at a time.

February 9:

Baywatch

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra

Synopsis: To save their beach, elite lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and a former Olympian probe a criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay.

Fate/Apocrypha, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Zach Aguilar, Tom Bauer, Jalen K. Cassell

Synopsis: With the Greater Grail now in his hands, Shiro has a plan to “save mankind” as the sweeping Great Holy Grail War continues.

First Kill

Cast: Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis, Gethin Anthony

Synopsis: A Wall Street broker is forced to evade a police chief investigating a bank robbery as he attempts to recover the stolen money in exchange for his son’s life.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.

Seeing Allred (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: In this documentary, explore the public and private sides of feminist firebrand attorney Gloria Allred, who has battled some of the biggest names in politics and business.

The Ritual (Netflix Original)

Cast: Rafe Spall, Robert James-Collier, Arsher Ali

Synopsis: Four friends with a long-standing — but strained — connection take a hiking trip into the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return.

The Trader (Sovdagari), (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: This documentary examines life in a rural corner of the Republic of Georgia, where potatoes are currency and ambition is crushed by poverty.

When We First Met (Netflix Original)

Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Robbie Amell, Adam Devine

Synopsis: Using a magical photo booth that sends him back in time, Noah relives the night he met Avery over and over, trying to persuade her to fall for him.

February 12:

SAFE

Cast: Jason Statham, Catherine Chan, Robert John Burke

Synopsis: A former cage fighter’s rescue of an abducted 12-year-old girl pits them both against Triad gangs, the Russian Mafia and a bunch of corrupt cops.

February 13:

Trophy

Synopsis: This in-depth look into the powerhouse industries of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation in the U.S. and Africa unravels the complex consequences of treating animals as commodities.

February 14:

Greenhouse Academy, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Ariel Mortman, Finn Roberts, Chris O’Neal

Synopsis: New student Aspen comes between Hayley and Leo. Max and Jackie investigate Emma’s sudden departure from the school while Brooke falls under a bad influence.

Love Per Square Foot (Netflix Film)

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar, Alankrita Sahai |

Synopsis: In this quirky Bollywood romantic comedy, a couple enters into a marriage of convenience so they can buy a flat in Mumbai together.

February 15:

2 Guns

Cast: Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Paula Patton

Synopsis: Two special agents — One Naval intelligence, one DEA — partner for an undercover sting against a drug cartel that takes a serious wrong turn.

Deep Undercover Collection, Collection 2

Cast: Dave B. Mitchell, Damon O’Daniel, Michael Fleeman

Synopsis: Deep Undercover is a true crimes series from writer and producer Joe Pistone, the real “Donnie Brasco.” Each episode tells the story of a different undercover operation from the POV of the undercover officers involved.

Django Unchained

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio

Synopsis: Accompanied by a German bounty hunter, a freed slave named Django travels across America to free his wife from a sadistic plantation owner.

Machine Gun Preacher

Cast: Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Shannon

Synopsis: Gerard Butler stars in this true-life story of Sam Childers, a former drug dealer who dedicates his life to rescuing child soldiers in the Sudan.

Re:Mind, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Mao Iguchi, Sarina Ushio

Synopsis: Eleven high school classmates awaken, restrained to a large dining room. While fearing for their lives, they question a motive to this bizarre act.

Snitch

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper, John Bernthal

Synopsis: Hoping to reduce his teenage son’s mandatory 10-year federal prison sentence, a suburban father goes undercover to take down a violent drug dealer.

The Heart of Man

Cast: Robert Fleet, Serena Karnagy, Justin Torrence

Synopsis: A timeless tale of a father’s relentless pursuit of his son interwoven with interviews of top thought leaders on brokenness, identity and shame.

The Intouchables

Cast: François Cluzet, Omar Sy, Anne Le Ny

Synopsis: Based on a true story, a quadriplegic aristocrat’s world is turned upside down when he hires a good-humoured ex-con as his caretaker.

The Vatican Tapes

Cast: Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michael Peña, Dougray Scott

Synopsis: A young woman hospitalized for an infected wound becomes possessed by a satanic force that will take a priest and two Vatican exorcists to defeat.

Unleashed

Cast: Jet Li, Morgan Freeman, Bob Hoskins

Synopsis: Raised as a slave, Danny is used to fighting for survival. In fact, his “master” leashes him with a collar so they can make money in fight clubs.

February 16:

Everything Sucks!, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Patch Darragh, Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Synopsis: Two groups of high school misfits —the AV club and the drama club — collide in this quirky coming-of- age story set in 1996 Oregon.

First Team: Juventus FC, Season 1 (Netflix O riginal)

Synopsis: Go in-depth with Italy’s Juventus FC in a docuseries that spotlights the storied soccer club’s superstars and rising prospects looking to make an impact.

Irreplaceable You (Netflix Film)

Cast: Kate McKinnon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Christopher Walken

Synopsis: When Abbie is diagnosed with cancer, she sets out on a humorous mission to find a new love for Sam, her fiancé and best friend since childhood.

February 17:

Blood Money

Cast: Willa Fitzgerald, John Cusack, Ellar Coltrane

Synopsis: Three friends on a wilderness excursion must outrun a white collar criminal hellbent on retrieving his cash, but soon their greed turns them against each other.

February 18:

The Final Year

Synopsis: Filmmakers follow U.S. President Barack Obama and his foreign policy team through 21 nations as they craft his diplomatic legacy during his last term.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.

February 19:

Dismissed

Cast: Dylan Sprouse, Randall Park, Chris Bauer

Synopsis: A discouraged high school teacher is thrilled by an honor student’s arrival until he realizes how far the vengeful scholar will go for a perfect GPA.

FullMetal Alchemist (Netflix Film)

Cast: Vic Mignogna, Aaron Dismuke, Romi Pak

Synopsis: While alchemist Edward Elric searches for a way to restore his brother Al’s body, the military government and mysterious monsters are watching closely.

Mama

Cast: Jessica Chastian, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Megan Charpentier

Synopsis: Two girls find refuge in the home of their uncle after their mother dies. But it soon becomes clear that the girls have not arrived alone.

February 20:

Bates Motel, Season 5

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thierot

Synopsis: When his father dies, Norman Bates and his mother open a hotel. But Norman’s precarious mental state drives them down a dark and violent path.

The Frankenstein Chronicles, Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Sean Bean, Richie Campbell, Vanessa Kirby

Synopsis: A detective tracks what seems to be a killer with a taste for dismemberment in 1827 London, but the case leads in a far more terrifying direction.

February 21

Forgotten (Netflix Film)

Cast: Kang Ha-neul, Kim Mu-yeol, Moon Sung-keun

Synopsis: When the older brother he idolizes is abducted and comes back completely changed, Jin-Seok tries to uncover the truth in this twisty thriller.

The Bachelors

Cast: Odeya Rush, J.K. Simmons, Jean Louisa Kelly

Synopsis: A mourning father moves across the country with his teenage son for a private school teaching job, after the early death of his wife. Their lives begin to transform due to two unique women, who help them embrace life and love again.

February 23:

Marseille, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Gérard Depardieu, Benoît Magimel, Géraldine Pailhas

Synopsis: The battle for the heart of Marseille heats up as right-wing nationalists gain power and a shadowy conspiracy targets the city’s beloved soccer team.

Mute, (Netflix Film)

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux

Synopsis: A mute man with a violent past is forced to take on the teeming underworld of a near-future Berlin as he searches for his missing girlfriend.

Seven Seconds, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Clare-Hope Ashitey, Nadia Alexander, Raúl Castillo

Synopsis: Tensions run high in Jersey City after an African American teenager is critically injured by a cop.

Ugly Delicious, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: David Chang and Peter Meehan uncover the world’s best food as they visit far-flung cities and learn how local culture affects gastronomy.

February 26:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams

Synopsis: Fearing that the actions of Superman are left unchecked, Batman takes on the Man of Steel, while the world wrestles with what kind of a hero it really needs.

Begin Again

Cast: Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Adam Levine

Synopsis: When a down-on-his-luck music producer discovers a promising singer-songwriter in a bar, he resolves to launch her career — and save his own.

People You May Know

Cast: Nick Thune, Halston Sage, Kaily Smith Westbrook

Synopsis: An introvert realizes he can be whomever he wants to be on the Internet.

The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

Cast: Rico Rodriguez, Matthew Modine, James Franco

Synopsis: James Franco led a group of graduate students in making this anthology based on Robert Boswell’s short story collection of the same name, which unspools as seven vignettes about the human condition in all its pathos and glory.

The Rift: Dark Side Of The Moon

Cast: Ken Foree, Katarina Cas, Monte Markham

Synopsis: An American military satellite crash lands in Eastern Serbia and a team of US and Serbian agents are dispatched to secure the remains of the satellite, but when they locate the crash site all is not as it seems.

Winnie

Synopsis: Winnie Madikizela Mandela is one of the most misunderstood and intriguingly powerful contemporary female political figures. Her rise and seeming fall from grace, bear the hallmarks of epic tragedy.

February 27:

Derren Brown: The Push (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Mentalist Derren Brown engineers an audacious social experiment demonstrating how manipulation can lead an ordinary person to commit an appalling act.

iZombie, Season 4 (New Episodes Weekly)

Cast: Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli

Synopsis: A medical student-turned-zombie tries to retain her humanity by eating brains at the morgue and finds she has an uncanny new gift for solving crimes.

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Rollicking, outrageous and audacious, Marlon Wayans gets raw on racism, age-appropriate rap rhymes, gay rights, raising kids and even the Kardashians.

February 28:

Big Bear

Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Adam Brody, Tyler Labine

Synopsis: Joe (Joey Kern) reluctantly has his bachelor party even though his fiancé just dumped him for some Dude (recent Emmy nominated. Pablo Schreiber).

Burnt

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Uma Thurman

Synopsis: A chef who destroyed his career through recklessness and bad behavior comes to London to redeem himself and regain his former glory.

PAW Patrol, Season 4 (New Episodes)

Cast: Devan Cohen, Owen Mason, Kallan Holley

Synopsis: Six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year-old pull off high-stakes rescue missions using humour, problem-solving skills and cool vehicles.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in February

February 1:

Eddie the Eagle

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Tron: Legacy

February 2:

Wayne’s World

February 9:

Mission: Impossible

February 16:

Saving Private Ryan

February 22:

The Intern