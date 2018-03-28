What’s Coming (And Going) On Netflix Canada In April 2018

Happy official start of spring, y’all! We thought this day would never come, but it’s here, and along with chocolate mini eggs at Shoppers and the first signs of green popping up in our gardens, there’s a fresh crop of TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada.

From some vintage gems (like ’80s cult hit Batteries Not Included and all-time fave Fried Green Tomatoes) to new Netflix originals like the film 6 Balloons (co-starring Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson and Dave Franco), our binge-watching opportunities on Netflix Canada in April are looking very promising.

Here’s your complete list of all the movies and TV shows coming (like a brand-new ep of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with Jay-Z) and going (like the Will Smith classic Men in Black — please mind-erase me immediately so I forget this devastating news) on Netflix Canada in April 2018.

April 1:

Batman: The Killing Joke

Synopsis: The Joker makes life hell for the Gordon family in a monstrous attempt to prove to Batman that one bad day can drive a good man to madness.

Batteries Not Included

Synopsis: After their apartment building is bought by an unscrupulous developer, an older couple faces eviction until robotic aliens arrive to help.

Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool

Synopsis: To keep pal Boots from being sent to a rival school with better athletics, prankster Bruno leads an epic campaign to build a pool at Macdonald Hall.

By the Sea

Synopsis: Troubled by the state of their marriage, Vanessa and Roland visit a French seaside town, where they have a fateful encounter with a pair of newlyweds.

Dare to Be Wild

Synopsis: Irish landscape designer Mary Reynolds fights to bring her wild and unconventional style to the esteemed Chelsea Flower Show.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Synopsis: This biopic traces the short life of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, who overcame racism and adversity to triumph as an international film star.

Elizabeth

Synopsis: This Oscar-winning treatise on absolute power and its human toll sees queen Elizabeth I sacrificing happiness for her own safety.

Fishpeople

Synopsis: In this exploration of the life-changing power of the ocean, six people from very different backgrounds find purpose and meaning in the sea.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Synopsis: Flashbacks reveal the remarkable story of soul mates Idgie and Ruth, whose antics cause an uproar in their rural Southern town in the 1920s.

Ice Guardians

Synopsis: This film explores the controversial role of ice hockey “enforcers” as well as the physical and mental price paid by the game’s notorious tough guys.

Kiss & Cry

Synopsis: Faced with a rare form of throat cancer, teen figure skater Carley Allison finds strength in singing for an online audience in this biopic.

Krampus

Synopsis: A family starts to lose its Christmas spirit and is soon terrorized by a demon destined to punish those who don’t give the holiday its proper due.

Liar Liar

Synopsis: After his son makes a birthday wish that magically becomes true, an evasive lawyer finds himself incapable of telling a lie for 24 hours.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Synopsis: Having ended their African adventures, Alex and his friends set their sights for New York City — this time, hitching a ride with a traveling circus.

Ride Along

Synopsis: As his wedding day approaches, Ben heads to Miami with his soon-to-be brother-in-law James to bring down a drug dealer who’s supplying the dealers of Atlanta with product.

Ride Along 2

Synopsis: Before Ben can marry James’s sister, the two Atlanta cops must head to Miami to help the local police bring down a brutal drug dealer.

Pride & Prejudice

Synopsis: In Jane Austen’s tale of 19th-century England, Mrs. Bennet hopes her daughters will marry prosperous gentlemen, including new arrival Mr. Darcy.

The Best Man Holiday

Synopsis: Set 13 years after the events of The Best Man, this comedy sequel picks up as the story’s original characters gather for a reunion.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Season 1 (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes every Sunday)

Synopsis: Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.

The Search for Life in Space

Synopsis: To determine whether we’re alone in the universe, astrobiologists look to Jupiter, Mars and, closer to home, extreme environments on Earth.

Wakfu, Season 3 (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: When a secretive guild comes after Percedal’s children, Yugo and friends embark on a daunting rescue mission.

Wild Child

Synopsis: When a spoiled girl pushes her father too far with her spending and outlandish behaviour, he ships the Malibu princess off to a strict boarding school.

April 2:

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Synopsis: A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change to the heart of popular culture, the follow-up shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.

Ash vs. Evil Dead, Season 2

Synopsis: Thirty years later, Ash Williams — demon hunter par excellence — is back to battle a new Deadite plague. He may have lost a hand, but not his touch.

April 3:

Black Lighting, Season 1 (Netflix Original, weekly episodes from March 6)

Synopsis: A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.

Fary Is the New Black (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Armed with wit and his trademark style, French comedy phenom Fary moves from pick-up lines to racism and beyond in a dynamic, anything-goes special.

April 4:

Prison Break Event Series, Season 5

Synopsis: When his brother is wrongly convicted of murder, a structural engineer resolves to bust his sibling out of the notorious Fox River State Penitentiary.

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, Season 3 (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes from April 4)

Synopsis: While the Shadowhunters deal with changes in their personal lives, the demon Lilith embarks on a quest to resurrect her “precious boy” Jonathan.

April 5:

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

Synopsis: Follow singer and YouTube sensation Todrick Hall Hall as he launches an original musical based on growing up gay in Texas and finding showbiz success.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Synopsis: Steven, a charismatic surgeon, is forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice after his life starts to fall apart when the behaviour of a teenage boy he’s taken under his wing turns sinister.

April 6:

6 Balloons (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Over the course of one night, a woman drives her heroin addict brother across Los Angeles in search of a detox centre — with his two-year-old daughter in tow.

Amateur (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A 14-year-old basketball star struggles to fit in with his new team after a video of him goes viral in this film directed by Ryan Koo.

Fastest Car, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In each episode, three souped-up “sleeper” cars go head-to-head with one of the world’s most sought-after supercars.

Money Heist: Part 2 (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: As the police close in on the Professor’s identity, his lack of communication with the Mint team leads to mutiny and the arrest of one of the robbers.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Dave gets a lesson in flow, hip-hop culture and the criminal justice system from Jay-Z and drops in on producer Rick Rubin in his Malibu studio.

Orbiter 9 (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A woman who’s been alone on a spaceship her whole life becomes enamoured with an engineer who suddenly enters her life and upends her universe.

Ram Dass, Going Home (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: Spiritual teacher and 1960s icon Ram Dass meditates on life and death at his home on Maui 20 years after suffering a life-altering stroke.

The 4th Company (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In a violent prison in 1970s Mexico, a young inmate lands a spot on a football team that doubles as an enforcer squad for a corrupt administration.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 1 (Netflix Original series for kids)

Synopsis: With a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim, Boss Baby tries to balance family life with his job at Baby Corp headquarters.

The Florida Project

Synopsis: Set over one summer, the film follows precocious six-year-old Moonee as she courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates and bonds with her rebellious but caring mother, all while living in the shadows of Walt Disney World.

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: In his stand-up set, Argentine comic Lucas Lauriente animatedly rattles off reflections on different generations and begs kids to stop saying “goals.”

Troy: Fall of a City, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Searching for the woman promised to him by Aphrodite, herdsman Paris learns his true identity and falls for Helen of Sparta, igniting the Trojan War.

April 7:

Dynasty, Season 1 (Netflix Original series, weekly episodes from April 7 )

Synopsis: With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children’s lives.

April 9:

AMO, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As the Philippine government wages its war on drugs, high schooler Joseph expands the market of his meth-dealing from his local gang to metro Manila.

The Nice Guys

Synopsis: When a porn stars turns up dead in 1970s Los Angeles, a pair of odd-couple investigators uncovers a dark case steeped in conspiracy.

April 10:

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: British comedian Greg Davies revisits terrifying dates, manscaping disasters, his father’s pranks and more in a savagely funny stand-up special.

April 12:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, Season 2

Synopsis: K-pop diva Lee Hyori and her husband open up their home on the beautiful Jeju Island to welcome travellers for free stays, meals and late night chats.

Pickpockets (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A trio of young, aspiring thieves learn what it takes to be successful pickpockets from a master in the arts of trickery and deception.

April 13:

Chef’s Table: Pastry (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: Dessert comes first this season as four renowned pastry chefs serve up decadent treats, daring new flavours and stories of struggle and triumph.

Come Sunday (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Based on true events, globally-renowned pastor Carlton Pearson risks everything when he questions church doctrine and is branded a modern-day heretic.

I Am Not An Easy Man (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A shameless chauvinist gets a taste of his own medicine when he wakes up in a world dominated by women and locks horns with a powerful female author.

Leatherface

Synopsis: A teenage Leatherface escapes from a mental hospital with three other inmates, kidnapping a young nurse and taking her on a road trip from hell, while being pursued by a lawman out for revenge.

Lost in Space, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: With Earth in crisis, the Robinson family heads to space to write a new chapter in human history in this revival of the iconic ’60s sci-fi series.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Season 2 (Netflix Original series for kids)

Synopsis: The Magic School Bus pulls out all the stops, taking Ms. Frizzle and the class to the top of a noodle mountain — and the centre of the sun itself.

April 15:

Eric ldle’s What About Dick?

Synopsis: In a madcap stage play from Monty Python, icon Eric Idle and comic greats perform the decline and fall of the British Empire… as told through a piano.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Synopsis: The Monty Python comedy clan skewers King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they quest far and wide for the Holy Grail.

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth

Synopsis: The legacy of comedy group Monty Python, whose irreverent brand of humour has tickled the ribs of millions, is explored in this documentary.

Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus

Synopsis: Discover how six seemingly ordinary but supremely talented men became Monty Python, sketch comedy’s inspired group of lunatics who turned such unlikely sources of inspiration as Spam and dead parrots into comedy gold.

Monty Python Conquers America

Synopsis: Follow the evolution of the British sketch comedy troupe that redefined humour and shaped an entire generation of American comics.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Synopsis: The Monty Python players make their mark with a winning mix of wit, ingenuity and brilliant timing — and a penchant for mockery and cross-dressing

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus, Season 1

Synopsis: The Pythons elevate the absurd to new heights and bring their sketches to German TV, working in phonetic German and, at times, with an Australian accent.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Synopsis: Born in a stable in Judea, Brian grows up to join a group of anti-Roman zealots, but his fate keeps getting confused with that of a certain carpenter.

Monty Python: Live at Aspen

Synopsis: The members of Monty Python reunite on stage to talk about making their iconic show that changed sketch comedy forever.

Monty Python: Live at The Hollywood Bowl

Synopsis: This live-to-tape performance of greatest hits, including “Travel Agent” and “Solo Wrestling” features film clips and Terry Gilliam animations.

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go

Synopsis: Live from London in a sold-out final show, surviving members of the British comedy troupe reprise old roles and break out in irreverent song and dance.

Monty Python’s Personal Best, Season 1

Synopsis: Original members of the iconic Monty Python comedy troupe pick their all-time favourite sketches from their groundbreaking television series.

Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python

Synopsis: Presented by Steve Martin, this anthology draws from Flying Circus and Fliegender Zirkus to mark the 20th anniversary of the TV series.

The Meaning of Monty Python

Synopsis: This programme celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Monty Python’s final film The Meaning of Life. It reunites John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin as they talk thirty years later not only about The Meaning of Life, but also about comedy, creativity, appreciation, food, fish and their own mortality.

April 16:

Loving Vincent

Synopsis: Rendered in the style of the beloved Dutch master, this animated biopic recounts the tortured last days of Vincent van Gogh.

The Gunman

Synopsis: Preparing to retire, a black ops assassin discovers that someone from his outfit wants him dead, thrusting him into a global chase to save himself.

April 17:

The Chalet, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Friends gathered at a remote chalet in the French Alps for a summer getaway are caught in a deadly trap as a dark secret from the past comes to light.

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Impending parenthood does funny things to Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, who dissect family, relationships and more in a trio of stand-up specials.

Lockup: Chain Linked: Collection 1

Synopsis: This documentary series tells the stories of various incarcerated inmates through behind-the scenes footage and deep-dives into different prisons.

April 19:

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Traveling around the world on a pink bus, seven attractive young men and women pursue true love, with the goal of returning home as part of a couple.

Charité, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In Berlin at the end of the 19th Century, a young woman works off her debts at the world-famous Charité hospital, encountering brilliant physicians and discovering her passion for medicine.

Riverdale, Season 2 (Netflix Original Series, weekly episodes from April 19)

Synopsis: If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

The Alienist, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In 1896 New York, Dr. Laszlo Kreizler joins a reporter, John Moore, a police clerk, Sara Howard, and several forensics experts to catch a serial killer.

April 20:

Aggretsuko, Season 1 (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: Toiling endlessly in her thankless job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her pent-up rage by singing death metal karaoke after work.

Dope, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The drug war never ends. Camera crews follow smugglers, users and law enforcement agencies across Indiana, the Caribbean, Detroit and Atlanta.

Dude (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Four best girlfriends negotiate loss and major life changes during the last two weeks of high school in this coming-of-age comedy.

Kodachrome (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A dying photographer and his estranged record company executive son reunite for a road trip to the last photo lab still developing Kodachrome film.

Mercury 13 (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: This documentary profiles women who were tested in 1961 for spaceflight, but had their dreams dashed when only men were chosen to become astronauts.

Spy Kids: Mission Critical, Season 1 (Netflix Original series for kids)

Synopsis: What if grown-up spies can’t do the job? It’s up to junior spies Juni and Carmen Cortez to defeat S.W.A.M.P. in an animated series based on the films.

April 21:

The Letdown, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Audrey, mother of a 2-month-old, joins a new-parents support group, where she makes some quirky friends facing various challenges and life changes.

April 24:

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Comedy star Kevin James dishes on fatherhood, fan interactions, ice cream and much more as he returns to the stand-up stage after a long absence.

April 25:

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Synopsis: A famous television personality struggles to restore science to its rightful place in a world hostile to evidence and reason.

Psychokinesis (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Suddenly possessed with supernatural powers, a father sets out to help his estranged daughter who’s at risk of losing everything she’s lived for.

April 26:

The 100, Season 5

Synopsis: One hundred young exiles from a dying station are sent to Earth 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse to test if the planet is now inhabitable.

April 27:

3%, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As the next Process nears, the Cause plots to wipe out the system once and for all, and Michele finds herself in a precarious position.

Bobby Kennedy for President (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: This docuseries examines the “Bobby Phenomenon” of the 1960s and the continuing influence of the man many see as the greatest loss of a turbulent era.

Candy Jar (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An introverted high school girl from a working-class background falls in love with her wealthy debate team nemesis and realizes they share more in common than they thought.

Holy Goalie

Synopsis: When the monks living at a small rural monastery face it being transformed into a hotel due to the lack of income, a newcomer monk convinces them their only chance is teaching them soccer and trying to win the “Champions Clerum” tournament in The Vatican City.

The New Legends of Monkey, Season 1 (Netflix Original series for kids)

Synopsis: A valiant girl liberates the Monkey King — a god long trapped in stone — in a quest to find seven sacred scrolls and save the world from evil.

The Week Of (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, this comedy centers on the week leading up to the wedding of their characters’ kids. Robert Smigel directs.

April 29:

Superstition, Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A family of morticians with supernatural connections provides “afterlife care” for clients who’ve suffered unworldly deaths.

April 30:

The Conjuring 2

Synopsis: Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to North London to help a single mother raising 4 children alone in a house plagued by a supernatural spirit.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in April:

April 1:

Hitch

Hancock

Men in Black

Our Brand is Crisis

Black Mass

April 2:

Charlie St. Cloud

April 13:

Footloose

April 17:

American Dad! Seasons 1-6

April 19:

Tropic Thunder