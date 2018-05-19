All The Best Photos From Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Epic Royal Wedding

1. The sweet ride: The Ascot Landau
(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
2. Leaving Windsor Castle
(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA/Getty Images)
3. Leaving the chapel
(Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
4. Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
5. Outside the chapel
(Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
6. One very epic veil
(Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
7. The first kiss as the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex
(Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
8. The vows
(Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
9. Jessica Mulroney and the bridesmaids
(Photo credit should read JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images)
10. Meghan Markle and her bridal party walk down the aisle
(Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
11. Meghan Markle stands at the altar
(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
12. Lifting the veil
(Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
13. Kate and Camilla
(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
14. Arriving at the chapel
(Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
15. Jessica Mulroney (in blue), Kate (behind her) and the bridesmaids
(Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
16. Princess Anne
(Photo by Andrew Milligan- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
17. Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland
(Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
18. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall
(Photo by Andrew Milligan- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
19. The Queen
(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
20. Prince Harry and Prince William
(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
21. Princess Eugenie
(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
22. Princess Beatrice
(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
23. Prince Harry and Prince William
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
24. Amal Clooney
(Photo by Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP / Getty Images?
25. Sarah, Duchess of York
(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
26. Amal and George Clooney
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
27. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
28. Chelsy Davy (centre)
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
29. Oprah Winfrey
(Photo by Ian West – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
30. Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey
(Photo by Chris Radburn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
31. Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)