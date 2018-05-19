All The Best Photos From Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Epic Royal Wedding

From the pre-wedding drama to when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally said “I do,” the couple’s highly anticipated nuptials had us on the edge of our seats. The next royal British wedding isn’t until October (here’s looking at you, Princess Eugenie), so can you blame us for being excited? Click through the gallery below to see all the best moments from the wedding of the year caught on camera.

1. The sweet ride: The Ascot Landau 2. Leaving Windsor Castle 3. Leaving the chapel 4. Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge 5. Outside the chapel 6. One very epic veil 7. The first kiss as the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex 8. The vows 9. Jessica Mulroney and the bridesmaids 10. Meghan Markle and her bridal party walk down the aisle 11. Meghan Markle stands at the altar 12. Lifting the veil 13. Kate and Camilla 14. Arriving at the chapel 15. Jessica Mulroney (in blue), Kate (behind her) and the bridesmaids 16. Princess Anne 17. Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland 18. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall 19. The Queen 20. Prince Harry and Prince William 21. Princess Eugenie 22. Princess Beatrice 23. Prince Harry and Prince William 24. Amal Clooney 25. Sarah, Duchess of York 26. Amal and George Clooney 27. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews 28. Chelsy Davy (centre) 29. Oprah Winfrey 30. Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey 31. Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra