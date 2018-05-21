Entertainment

See The Royals In The Official Wedding Day Portraits

This is Meghan Markle’s first official portrait as the Duchess of Sussex.

Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.

Alexi Lubomirski’s images include a family portrait of the couple with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses, as well as Markle’s mother and the children who served as bridesmaids and page boys.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and royal family in the couple's official wedding portrait as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

A second image shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they now are known, just with the children.

The newlyweds also posed for a less formal black and white photo.

The palace said Monday that the pair “feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their wedding portrait with pageboys and bridesmaids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a black and white wedding portrait by Alexi Lubomirski

