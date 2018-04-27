Meghan Markle’s Toronto: An Insider’s Guide To The City That Took Her From Rachel Zane To Royalty

Before Meghan Markle fell in love with Prince Harry, she fell for Toronto. Not only was the Canadian metropolis her stomping ground for seven years while playing Rachel Zane on Suits, but it also played a pivotal role in her blossoming relationship with her very own Prince Charming – from their first official outing at the Invictus Games to holing up in her cozy Seaton Village home. The actress and honorary Canadian shared her love of her adopted home with millions of fans on Instagram and her blog, The Tig, all of whom coveted her style and lifestyle.

Now, we’ve explored the city through the future royal’s eyes to bring you an insider’s guide to Meghan Markle’s Toronto – her beloved Canadian brands and boutiques, favourite gym, post-workout snack, must-try restaurants, foodie shops, salons and spas.

What special thing did she do to charm colourist Luis Pacheco? Which moves does trainer Dr. Craig McNamee attribute to Markle’s long, lean muscle? How does she like to complement her engagement ring with Birks jewelry? What’s in Markle’s go-to acai bowl? How quickly did her Sentaler Christmas coat fly off the shelves? What’s the secret to Markle’s messy bun? As the royal wedding fast approaches, host Dina Pugliese chats with the American star’s inner circle to answer these questions — and more in our guide to the city that took Meghan Markle from Rachel Zane to royalty.