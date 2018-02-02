Man Cannot Handle Meghan Markle’s Presence At Awards Gala

Meghan Markle stepped out in London on February 1 to remind everyone that she is an utterly charming, unflappable force of grace and beauty. OK, the official reason for her public appearance was to present an award of excellence at the Endeavour Fund Awards, honouring the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, but in the process, she delivered a master class in keeping cool while doing so. Kindly observe:

Meghan Markle sees the funny side in an awards ceremony mix-up. Things didn’t go to script at an event to honour inspirational servicemen and women. pic.twitter.com/l84edOf7NW — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 2, 2018

While presenting an award to a person who achieved excellence “in their chosen sport or adventurous challenge” with a previous winner of the award, Neil Heritage — the future royal clad in a polished Alexander McQueen suit, no less — the co-presenters got a little mixed up when they discovered their scripts were in the wrong order. “We’ve got different notes,” Heritage said while looking delightfully flustered as he leafed through papers.

Markle was cool as a cucumber, smiling, laughing warmly and remaining impossibly composed while helping her frazzled co-presenter find the right spot. Fans loved her unfazed reaction:

I loved how kind she was in trying to help him instead of just standing there and watching him struggle. — Windsor (@Nouveau_Camelot) February 1, 2018

She handled that wonderfully. — Brenna (@BookishBren) February 1, 2018

