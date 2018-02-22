Is Meghan Markle Feeling Trapped By Royal Life Already?

The rumour: Meghan Markle is already feeling trapped by royal life

Where you heard it: The Independent

The report: It might feel like we've seen a lot of Markle since she quit Toronto for her new pad behind the palace gates. In reality, though, girlfriend's had a lot of free hours between those flashy public appearances. And not much to do with them, according to the Independent's unnamed "insider," who claims that rules around MM's personal liberty have tightened up post-engagement: "When she wakes up, she has nowhere to go … she can't potter about on the High Street, attend gym classes or jog around Hyde Park." The story goes on to claim that Markle is spending a lot more time hanging around Will and Kate's place, since they are pretty much her only social outlet. Her butterflies, says the source, "are not about Harry, but about her new life."

The smell test: Last year, Markle was often photographed doing her thing in London Town (here she is shopping, here she is grabbing some flowers), but that hasn’t happened post question-pop. No doubt “royal life” (read: gilded captivity) is and will continue to be a tricky adjustment. As for the part about Wills and Kate — well sure, they’re probably spending time together, but it’s hard to imagine that high-ranking royals just swing by each other’s places to watch telly and vent.

The rumour: Prince Charles is crushing on Meghan Markle

Where you heard it: Life & Style

The report: While most fiancés want to impress their future in-laws, the latest issue of L & S claims MM may have made too good an impression. The story goes that the future King of England has become “obsessed” with Markle’s TV show Suits (and not because of the stimulating legal drama). Apparently Chuck keeps commenting on steamy scenes involving his son’s bride-to-be, and Camilla can barely contain her rage.

The smell test: Life & Style, have you no shame? This hot-for-daughter-in-law story stinks worse than the royal stables. Lucky for Charles, he learned to withstand humiliating gossip a long time ago.

The rumour: Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer has been revealed

Where you heard it: Hello!

The report: Even before the official engagement announcement, British bookies were taking bets on who would design the wedding dress of the future Duchess. As of early this week, it was still very much a three-thoroughbred race between Erdem, Ralph & Russo and Alexander McQueen. And then suddenly, on Tuesday morning, all bets were off — literally — as both Paddy Power and Betfair (two prominent British gambling houses) announced they were suspending bets after a “flurry of activity” in favour of McQueen. The wisdom in the bookie world is that when a whole bunch of bets come in suddenly for one option it’s a sign that something has leaked.

The smell test: Of course it could be McQueen — even before Tuesday, the English fashion house that designed Kate Middleton’s wedding dress was a pretty solid bet. Still, we’re not entirely ready to throw in our chips. At the very least, Markle’s close friend, the designer Roland Mouret, is trying to make us think he’s in the running.

The rumour: Kensington Palace is hiring a new employee to manage Meghan Markle’s fan mail

Where you heard it: The Daily Mail

The report: There’s no question that Markle has that “people’s princess” factor that turned Diana into an international icon. Hence the DM’s story about how a new “flunky” will be hired specifically to handle her fan mail.

The smell test: This rumour seems to originate with a job posting that appeared on the royal website last week, seeking a new “secretary” for the Prince of Wales’ household. That household includes Charles, Camilla, Wills, Kate, Harry and, soon enough, Meghan Markle. Per the posting: “[The successful candidate] will carry out secretarial duties including managing and responding to correspondence.” Could the correspondence in question be Markle’s fan mail? Well, sure. But it could also be baby gift thank you notes for Kate. This one smells pretty rosy, but it’s far from solid.

