Every Time Meghan Markle Looked So Cute In Her Blue Jays Cap It Was Unfair

Let’s reflect on a pre-Harkle moment in time, shall we? We’re talking about that brief period — while Meghan Markle was filming Suits in Toronto, but before the show began airing across Canada — when our princess-to-be was new to the city and enjoying relative anonymity doing yoga in her downtime and scouting for a new best friend.

“When I first got here, Suits wasn’t aired in Canada for the first two years,” she told the Toronto Star back in November 2016. “I was going to Moksha downtown and trolling for girlfriends.” And, evidently, getting ready to cheer on the boys of summer wearing what would soon become her very well-loved Blue Jays cap.

In fact, when she wasn’t suiting up as paralegal Rachel Zane on the beloved series, our sweet, honorary Canadian was most likely strolling around Trinity Bellwoods or barbecuing in the backyard of her swish Annex home in her go-to uniform: relaxed tee, ripped jeans and a baseball cap (side note: in news surprising no one, she looks just as gorgeous in that laid-back combo as she does in a cocktail dress and heels). And we know it because we screen-grabbed a handful of Markle’s candid Instagram photos before she deleted her account earlier this year (trust us, we’ll be rolling out even more in the lead up to her wedding day on May 19).

First up to bat, and just in time for the Jays’ home opener, here’s every time Markle knocked it out of the park in her Jays cap. As much as we get a kick out of her *honorary* hometown pride, we get a little teary-eyed wondering if this might be the last we get to see of her repping the team — because no doubt she’ll soon be trading in her Toronto cap for a tiara.