Did Meghan Markle Break The Queen’s Number 1 No-No?

The rumour: Meghan Markle broke the Queen’s only rule

Where you heard it: Express

The report: Every time Meghan Markle steps out, her outfits are a matter of international interest, but according to Express’ royal insider, it’s what the ex-actress isn’t wearing — namely pantyhose — that may be prompting perturbed-ness behind the palace gates: “You never see a royal without their nude stockings,” says said royal know-it-all Victoria Arbiter. “I would say that’s really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires.”

The smell test: If a ban on bare legs is the one and only wardrobe rule that Her Majesty holds dear, then she certainly has a lot of — what? — helpful suggestions (no coloured nail polish, no cross-body purses, no taking off coats in public, to name but of few of QE2’s alleged sartorial edicts). Whether Meghan’s lack of legwear is indeed frosting the Queen’s crumpets is hard to say. You sure don’t catch Kate flashing a lot of bare leg, but her status as monarch-in-training means the rules governing her style (and everything else she does) are a lot stricter. Of course, Meghan’s more lax approach to wardrobe (and hair!) could be case of sewing her stylish oats while she can. Let’s take a whiff again after the wedding to know for sure.

The rumour: Meghan Markle was snubbed in the royal baby announcement

Where you heard it: Express

The report: The royal baby has arrived to much pomp and circumstance and plenty to parse over, including this tweet direct from the Kensington Palace Twitter feed, which reads: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.” For those who don’t speak royal, that list of Dukes and Duchesses is Elizabeth, Charles, William, Camilla and Harry, but not Meghan, whose royal moniker is still TBD.

The smell test: This rumour smells so rotten that even the article it appears in goes on to acknowledge the totally-non-scandalous, not-snub-related reason that almost certainly explains Meghan’s absence from the official royal birth announcement: She’s not officially a royal. Had Kate given birth on May 20, or any day thereafter, there is little doubt that The Duchess of Whatever-Her-Title-Is-Going-To-Be would have appeared on the list of named well-wishers. So yeah — sniff, sniff — someone open a window. Speaking of which…

The rumour: The royal wedding will have the poshest portaloos money can buy

Where you heard it: Vanity Fair

The report: There are lots of benefits to getting married at a stunning 17th-century castle, but good plumbing is not one of them. Hence the need for some outside reinforcements, per VF’s report, where an unnamed source says Harry and Meghan have asked for “the poshest portaloos money can buy.”

The smell test: Fancy portaloos (or port-o-potties as they’re known on this side of the pond) are definitely a thing. This report claims that Pippa Middleton dropped $10,000 on outdoor facilities at her own wedding last year, so maybe Harry and Meghan liked her taste in commodes. Did the couple actually call for “the best that money can buy?” Probably not, but after sparing no expense of flowers, cake and clothing, the noting that they’re willing to pay to prevent a loo disaster smells pretty darn rosie (just like their fancy toilets will).

The rumour: Meghan’s dad is working out to prep for the wedding day

Where you heard it: The Sun

The report: There are a lot of rumours around Thomas Markle’s participation in the May 19 festivities: He will walk his daughter down the aisle, he won’t, he’s not invited, he’s too shy, he can’t because he’s not healthy. We love this latest report re. T-Mark’s pre-wedding workout regimen — walking with weights and riding an incline bike in his hometown of Rosarito, Mexico — because it’s such an adorable dad thing to do. (Though not quite as adorable as a few weeks back when he was photographed reading up on English history.)

The smell test: The Sun claims these exercise photos provide the “biggest hint yet” that Markle senior will walk Meghan down the aisle (in less than one month!!!), and while that seems like a bit of a stretch, they do suggest he’s gearing up for something — his daughter’s big fat royal wedding seems like a pretty safe bet.