Rumour Has It That Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton ‘Hate Each Other’s Guts.’ Is That Really The Case?

The rumour: Meghan and Kate can’t stand each other

Where you heard it: The Globe

The report: It won’t be long before they’re sisters-in-law, but according to one British tabloid, the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate) would give anything to stop that from happing. Why? Because she and Meghan “hate each other’s guts,” says an unnamed insider, who describes the relationship between the two royals as a “hotbed of jealousy, backstabbing and ego.” Apparently Kate was horrified by the “daring top” that Meghan wore for her official engagement portrait. This and the fact that she thinks Harry has fallen for Meghan “for all the wrong reasons” are said to be at the centre of battle royale.

The smell test: Just as a for-starters, Meghan didn’t wear a “daring top” for her engagement photo, she wore a daring gown by the designer Ralph & Russo. Which is not such a big deal, but if the alleged insider can’t even get that right, why should we believe the rest of the story? In Andrew Morton’s new and fastidiously researched biography, Meghan Markle: A Hollywood Princess, the vibe between the two royal partners is described as friendly and supportive. They’re not BFFs (at least not yet), but Morton talks about how William and Kate have invited Harry and Meghan to spend time at their residence, which doesn’t quite line up with the Globe’s claims that they “can’t stand each other.” And yet … imagine you are subject to an unthinkably strict set of rules based on the fact that one day you will be queen, and then along comes the new kid who gets all of your job perks without all of the rules. Point is that the part about Kate being a bit miffed around Meghan’s “daring” approach to the royal dress code rings true.

The rumour: Kate might miss the royal wedding

The World’s Top Royal Biographer On Meghan Markle Where you heard it: The Express

The report: As any royal watcher worth their five-foot fascinator is well aware: The royal wedding isn’t the only big event coming soon. Kate Middleton is due to give birth any day now, and that fact, according to a breastfeeding expert named Clare Byam-Cooke, could keep her away from Harry and Meghan’s big day. Yes, that big day is still a month away and the birth of the royal baby is imminent, but as Byam-Cooke tells The Express: “If [Kate] has a very traumatic delivery, she may prefer to stay at home and recover from the birth.”

The smell test: This smells like animal dung from the cattle of Balmoral. Not because it’s not possible (of course Kate’s delivery could stand in the way of her wedding attendance, just as she could contract Dengue Fever or the 24-hour flu, for that matter). Granted, giving birth is no joke, and traumatic scenarios do happen, but to say this rumour puts the horse in front of the carriage is an understatement.

The rumour: Meghan’s cousin is producing a special strain of marijuana in honour of the wedding

Where you heard it: The Daily Mail

The report: The latest Markle relation to land in the headlines is Tyler Dooley, the son of Meghan’s half-brother Tom and also a cannabis grower in Oregon, where (let go of the pearls, Your Majesty), pot is totally legal. “In his zeal to spread the word, he is planning to develop a potent new hybrid strain of cannabis to mark the wedding,” says the Mail’s report. The name of said strain will be Markle’s Sparkle, and Dooley says he would be “more than happy” to offer Harry and Meghan a sample, should they be popping into Oregon any time soon.

The smell test: This rumour smells strong — potent even. Kind of like a skunk, but a little more funky. Anyone hungry for wedding cake?