Kristen Bell’s Advice For A Happy Relationship Is A Must-Read

When you think of the universe’s cutest couple, who comes to mind? Is it Kimye? Chrissy and John? Michelle and Barack (a.k.a. the essence of #relationshipgoals)? I live and die for these couples, but there’s one famous yet delightfully low-key pairing in particular that I’d legit like to adopt me: I’m talking about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. They’re not only one of the most hilarious couples in Hollywood, they’re also refreshingly honest and down to earth.

Remember the time they got engaged in 2009, but held off on making it official until same-sex marriage was legalized in California again? Oh, and then Bell re-proposed to Shepard on Twitter, writing, “@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove”? Lest we forget, they got married in a courthouse with the nuptials ringing in at a whopping $142. It doesn’t get much more un-Hollywood than that.

Bell and Shepard also seemingly have a lasting relationship despite being total opposites on paper. “He was a drug addict and he was wild, and I was very much a good girl who went to Catholic school,” Bell told FLARE when she appeared on the cover of our December 2013 issue. Shepard’s been equally transparent about his colourful past: “Kristen’s a good girl. She grew up very Christian, went straight to college, did great in school and started work immediately. She’s charitable and philanthropic and rescues dogs,” he told Playboy. “So when we met, our backgrounds were opposites. All the things I’d done were terrifying to her, and she had a hard time believing I would ever be able to stay married and monogamous and a father and all those things. For the first year and a half we were together, that was what we battled over almost weekly.”

Further evidence of their relatable awesomeness: the sweet Instagram post Bell shared on Valentine’s Day outlining her tips for a healthy, happy marriage. These two have been together more than a decade now and married for five of those years, and they share two daughters together (three-year-old Delta and four-year-old Lincoln), so I trust any relationship advice Bell has to offer.



“I received a letter from a nice man who asked if I could write a note to his friends who are getting married,” begins Bell’s caption. “I wrote something congratulatory but then thought ‘Kristen! Wait! You are an old married woman, shouldn’t you have some wisdom to share?!’ After I was finished I realized what I wrote is pretty much the A-Z of how @daxshepard and I keep our relationship healthy. Its worked for us so far, So here ya go #happyvalentinesday.”

Bless.