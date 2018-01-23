Did Kate Middleton Just Make A Major Change To Her Birth Plan?

1. Shades of blue
Supporting children’s mental health is one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s passions and on January 23 she started a pilot project called Mentally Healthy Schools to help primary school teachers provide better resources to their students. Kate arrived at Roe Green Junior School to launch the program in a recycled Sportmax coat she wore while pregnant with Princess Charlotte and a jaunty patterned scarf from Beulah London.
2. Royal blue
Once inside the school, Kate gave a speech about her new mental health initiative and showed off a new Seraphine maternity dress. The dress is fittingly called the “Royal Blue Tailored Maternity Dress” and has an empire waist with gold button details. Though Kate’s dress looks to be a custom design as it doesn’t have the bell sleeves that are seen on the brand’s website.
3. Something’s missing
On January 17, the Duchess of Cambridge certainly cheered patients up while visiting the Great Ormond Street Hospital. Her bright red coat with oversize buttons and ruffle sleeves was from Boden — a new designer for Kate. But Duchess Catherine was noticeably missing one accessory — her engagement ring. She was respecting the minimal jewelry policy at the hospital, so she chose not to wear her sapphire engagement ring for the first time since she publicly announced she was to marry Prince William.
4. Sporty chic
After visiting the hospital in the morning, Kate later went to check out the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative, which of course meant she could wear her sweatpants. The Duchess was in her Monreal London trackpants that she wore earlier in her pregnancy, this time paired with a white PlayBrave jacket and her Nike runners. I imagine that even the Duchess of Cambridge is thrilled on days when she gets to go to work in her sweatpants. BEST DAY EVER!
5. Pink lady
The Duchess of Cambridge certainly brightened things up on a day of engagements in Coventry on January 16. She and William arrived in the city by train, ready to explore, and Kate was sporting a very familiar coat — a cerise pink Mulberry jacket she wore twice during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. Her daughter would definitely approve of this outfit because her favourite colour is pink, though today the Duchess revealed that Prince George loves the colour orange. Kate wore her bold coat with Kiki McDonough Morganite earrings and her black Tod’s black heels that she has worn many times during her pregnancy.
6. Birthday girl in blue
A day after her 36th birthday, Duchess Catherine said hello to children outside Reach Academy looking chic in a navy Hobbs London peacoat with a wide collar and pewter buttons and a matching pair of heels.
7. Flower power
While blue is Kate’s favourite colour, this dress is Kate’s fave maternity piece. She wore this Seraphine dress twice while pregnant with Charlotte and broke it out again for her visit to Reach Academy. The floral design was perfect for a day of painting and gluing with kids because the bold pattern totally hid any arts and crafts mishaps. Smart move, Kate!
8. New year, same coat
Kate celebrated the new year with a trip to church along with Prince William, Prince Philip and the Queen. Kate shopped her closet for the occasion and wore a coat from her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. She first wore the brown tweed coat by Moloh on Christmas morning during another chilly walk to church. But this time she had the coat shortened slightly and paired it with a fur hat that sort of resembles a muffin (a very chic one, though), a pair of Cornelia James fur-trimmed gloves and a Chanel purse.
9. Christmas tartan
Kate was definitely in a festive spirit after attending Christmas morning service with the Queen and other royals. She greeted well-wishers, telling them happy Christmas and urging them to get home and enjoy a cup of tea. The Duchess kept warm (and fashionable) in a red and green tartan coat by Miu Miu and a cozy fut hat that kept her royal ears warm. After church, she and William went home to George and Charlotte who were enjoying all their new gifts — hopefully George got the police car he asked Santa for.
10. Navy from head to toe
The Duchess looked sombre at the December 14 memorial for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. She attended the service with Princes William, Harry and Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Kate wore all navy, including a double breasted Carolina Herrera wool coat with gold buttons and a pleated skirt, which she accessorized with her sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana and a new velvet hat.
11. Hello, maternity wear
On December 12, Duchess Catherine finally broke into her maternity wear. For a festive afternoon of handing out presents at a community centre in North Kensington, Kate wore one of her favourite maternity designers, Seraphine. She first wore this tweed coat with just a hint of sparkle back in 2014 when she and William arrived in New York for a mini tour.
12. Festive in red
After ditching her L.K. Bennett coat, Kate showed off her festive red tunic dress from Goat. It’s safe to say that Goat has become a favourite of the Duchess during her third pregnancy, as this marks the fourth time she’s worn a piece from the label — and we can’t blame her because the clothes are so stylish. This red dress has a 1960s vibe thanks to the pleated sleeves and funnel collar. We’re going to start calling Kate the Mod Duchess. She just needs some go-go boots to complete the look.
13. Cozy in houndstooth
The Duchess of Cambridge was all bundled up to greet the crowds on a chilly December day, before she attended the Children’s Global Media Summit. Kate’s bump was just barely visible beneath her houndstooth coat by L.K Bennett — one of her favourite high street brands.
14. Bundled in Barbour
Kate showed off her green thumb during a visit to Robin Hood Primary School where she helped kids plant bulbs for the spring. She also got quite a giggle out of their caterpillar house which is named Bug-ingham Palace. The Duchess was ready to get dirty in a brown Barbour coat paired with a cozy, black Temperley sweater and her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots, which she’s owned since she graduated from university. Kate has discovered the secret to maternity dressing: Just wear your pre-pregnancy baggy sweaters — they will still fit you and are super comfy.
15. Diamond duchess
For a visit to the Foundling Museum on November 28, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a Kate Spade dress that hadn’t even been released in stores yet — talk about princess perks. The diamond-printed dress featured an empire waist (which Kate tends to favour when she’s pregnant).
16. Elsa inspired
Clearly Duchess Kate took inspiration from Princess Elsa when she chose her dress for the Royal Variety Performance on November 24. Kate had the ice-blue gown with a sheer overlay designed just for her by Jenny Packham. The Duchess literally sparkled thanks to the dress’s embellishments — it helped that she paired the gown with glittering Jimmy Choo heels and diamond earrings she borrowed from the Queen.
17. Chic in black and white
William and Kate went to Birmingham for a day of fun engagements, including off-roading in Land Rovers. Kate kept warm in a black-and-white coat by Goat that she first wore in New York back in 2014 while pregnant with Princess Charlotte. She paired the coat with a black turtleneck, jeans and suede boots from Russell & Bromley.
18. Seeing double
For a visit to the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre on November 14, Kate looked chic in a Goat coat over a black dress with a white Peter Pan collar. Now does this outfit look familiar? Kate actually wore this exact look back in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George, except today she swapped the black heels for a comfy pair of Russell & Bromley boots.
19. Sombre in black
Observing Remembrance Sunday from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, The Duchess of Cambridge looked regal in a black, double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana coat with gold buttons. The pockets at the waist accented Kate’s baby bump, which you couldn’t really see from the balcony. Kate wore a faux bob and a Philip Treacy hat that she first debuted back in 2006 for her first official appearance as a royal girlfriend, at Prince William’s passing out parade at Sandhurst.
20. Evening elegance
Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Duchess Kate attended The Festival of Remembrance in a gorgeous velvet coat by Catherine Walker that featured Swarovski buttons. The coat is actually sold in a shoter jacket design, but Kate had a bespoke longer version made for herself — princess benefits! Kate’s look seems to be a subtle nod to her mother-in-law as Catherine Walker was a favourite designer of Princess Diana and the pearl earrings Kate’s wearing were a gift to Princess Diana. This is the third time this year that Kate has been seen wearing the gorgeous pearl earrings. On another note, Kate must not be suffering from pregnancy hot flashes because she wore that coat during the entire performance!
21. Tunics for the win
”Oh, hello!” The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she greeted royal enthusiasts outside the Place2Be forum on November 8. Kate, like most moms in their second trimester, is turning to non-maternity tunic dresses. Duchess Catherine’s burgundy sheath is from Goat and features chic buttons on the shoulder. We are fans of her block heels — that actually look quite comfortable.
22. Lace DVF
Kate looked extra glamourous for a charity event on November 7 at Kensington Palace in honour of The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. The Duchess loves lace (you’ll find many lace dresses in her royal closet) and this black gown by Diane Von Furstenberg is actually one she wore during her pregnancy with Charlotte. Her diamond earrings were borrowed from the Queen; the diamond bracelet is thought to a wedding present.
23. Tennis star
Kate showed off her tennis skills while doing drills with a bunch of lucky kids at a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association on Halloween. The Duchess was wearing Monreal London tuxedo track pants from her pre-pregnancy days (thank goodness for stretchy sweatpants!), a PlayBrave jacket and a pair of Nike runners.
24. Seeing double
Sporting a fresh haircut, Kate joined William and Harry for a graduation ceremony for young coaches from Coach Core. The Duchess looked casual in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini blazer paired with a black tutleneck, jeans and booties. If the jacket looks familiar, it’s because Kate owns it in red and wore it for Valentine’s Day event earlier in 2017.
25. Let’s dance
The Duchess was all smiles as she met the cast and crew of the movie Paddington II, and shared a dance with the film’s star, Paddington. She wore a 1960s-inspired Orla Kiely dress that featured a floral design and an empire waist with a bow detail.
26. She’s back!
After announcing her pregnancy early, Kate took six weeks to recover from hyperemesis gravidarum and, though she wasn’t 100 percent recovered, she wanted to attend a reception on World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace. Dressed in a baby blue lace dress from Temperley London, Kate showed mingled with guests. Prince William, ever the dutiful husband, could be seen checking in on Kate to make sure she was OK.
27. Surprise
Just days before announcing her third pregnancy. Kate, William and Harry took a tour of the Princess Diana garden at Kensington Palace. At the time, the Duchess would have been only a few weeks pregnant, but once again she was suffering from severe morning sickness, which forced her and William to announce they were expecting early. But on this day she looked radiant (some might say glowing) in a poppy print dress from Prada.