Praise Be! James Franco Is Snubbed By The Oscars

The Oscar nominees are out — and so is James Franco.

Franco, who won a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award for his leading role in The Disaster Artist, did not receive a best actor nod from the Academy Awards on Tuesday, despite previously being considered a contender. The cold shoulder from the Academy might have something to do with the fact that the 39-year-old actor and director was accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour by five women earlier this month, but that’s just a wild guess.

While Franco — who has been keeping a low profile lately — has been snubbed by the Hollywood elite, the pair who co-wrote The Disaster Artist are up for best adapted screenplay.

Franco aside, there are some legitimately upsetting snubs from the Academy. Armie Hammer did not get any love for his role in Call Me By Your Name, Tom Hanks didn’t get nominated for The Post, the amazing Mudbound was ignored for best picture, and Wonder Woman received zero nominations. (Was Brett Ratner sitting on the voting committee?)

But the Oscars did get some things right. Saoirse Ronan is up for best actress for Lady Bird, Willem Dafoe is nominated for The Florida Project, Mary J. Blige is recognized for her supporting role in Mudbound, the young talent Timothée Chalamet could win for Call Me by Your Name, and Get Out, Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name are all nominated for best picture. Plus, Greta Gerwig’s nomination for best director makes her only the fifth woman ever nominated for the award, meaning her possible win would be huge.

While we wait to see which actors take home the trophy at the 90th Academy Awards on March 4, we can all rest easy knowing Franco won’t be one of them. (Check out the list of nominees in the biggest categories below.)

Best actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best adapted screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Best director

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Best motion picture of the year

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri