How Harry Met Meghan: Highlights From The Royal Couple’s Fairytale Love Story

Dust off your best fascinators, Anglophiles: The biggest royal wedding ever — well, since Will and Kate — is finally upon us! But before the lemon and elderflower cake is cut, and before the Queen delivers what is sure to be a very stern yet loving speech, it bears revisiting the extremely good-looking couple’s most swoon-worthy moments.

You may recall the thrill of seeing Harry and Meghan debut their coupledom (and the latter’s affinity for hole-y jeans) at last summer’s Invictus Games. Or the Prince’s intimate proposal over roast chicken. Watch above as these and other Harry and Meghan high points are re-lived in all their romantic glory.