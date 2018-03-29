The New Handmaid’s Tale Trailer Is Absolutely Terrifying

It’s been far too long since we were offered a glimpse of Gilead, and praise be, we’ve been gifted yet another sneak peek at what’s to come. The Handmaid’s Tale just dropped a new trailer and let’s just say, this upcoming season looks like it is going to be explosive.

The trailer picks up right where we left off with June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) in the back of a truck, being taken somewhere by Gilead’s officers.

Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) and her husband (Joseph Fiennes) seem to be at odds over June. “If you had shown that girl one ounce of kindness, she would never have left,” commander Waterford yells at his wife — hinting that this season, June may make a run for it. We get a brief look at new, disturbing scenes, ranging from a couple being chained to weights and dropped in a pool to some kind of ritual between the wives and their handmaids, which you just know will be cringe-worthy.

“You will love the Lord, thy God, with all your heart, or you feel the pain of His judgement, for that is His love,” says Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), to rows of handmaids with bags on their heads and nooses around their necks. Oh, you thought I was kidding when I said things got dark? YEAH, I WASN’T. This looks crazy.

The new trailer also shows some of season 2’s new cast members, like Marisa Tomei, who appears to be some sort of captive within Gilead. Season 2 will also reportedly include Veep’s Clea DuVall, Get Out‘s Bradley Whitford and up-and-coming star Sydney Sweeney.

From the less-than-two-minute sneak peek, it looks things are going to get a lot worse in season 2 for June and her family before they get any better — and that Gilead may be crumbling around them. We will also get our first look at the infamous colonies, the toxic wasteland turned labour camp where Janine (Madeline Brewer) was sent after the handmaids refused to stone her to death. Turns out, that may also be where Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) is too.

From watching this trailer, we’re truly not sure whether we’re excited or terrified for season 2, but under his eye, we’re counting down the days until April 29.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 will premiere Sunday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.