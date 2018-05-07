This Trailer For A Men’s Handmaid’s Tale Is Pee-Your-Pants Funny

Have you ever had trouble convincing your male friends and partners to sit in on one of your Handmaid’s Tale binge sessions due to the preponderance of ladies and lady-type issues? Well, struggle no more! Thanks to the LOL generators at Funny or Die, there’s now a way to get a healthy fix of dystopia without all that pesky estrogen.

In the spoofy trailer for the “DudeHulu” spinoff, “The Handman’s Tale,” Offred (played by Elisabeth Moss in the real Hulu series), is replaced by Manfred, a guy whose very universe is shattered upon finding — gasp — women at his executive table.

“When they didn’t date us because of feminism, we didn’t wake up. They ruined Ghostbusters, and we didn’t wake up then either. And when they were being shrill b**ches 24/7, we didn’t wake up. And now, we are Handmen,” says Manfred, beleaguered, in a voiceover.

In this parallel reality, men are the ones forced to sport robes and bonnets, laud female-heavy movies (and their powerful protagonists) and are barred from manspreading.

“Men used to be respected. I mean, we can still get wasted and eat tacos, but call feminism an ugly girl thing and it’s jail for you,” complains Manfred. “I just want to be able to say whatever I want about women’s t***,” he whines.

Looks like Margaret Atwood hasn’t totally cornered the market on TV terror.