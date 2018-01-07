Here Are The Celebrities Who Wore Black To The Golden Globes

The red carpet at the Golden Globes looked very different this year. Actors attended the awards in black to show their support for Time’s Up, an organization supported by more than 300 women in Hollywood that aims to take action against sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. The movement comes as people in the film industry are speaking out about sexual misconduct in the industry, including more than 80 women who have accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

Debra Messing Took E! To Task In A Bold Interview With E! At The Golden Globes

In addition to the all-black ensembles, Time’s Up buttons were distributed on the red carpet, and some stars asked fashion brands to donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide “subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace and while in pursuit of their careers.” Eight A-list actors walked the red carpet accompanied by equally A-list advocates and activists. Several familiar famous faces encouraged others to wear black in solidarity and share their pics on social with the hashtag #WhyWeWearBlack.

