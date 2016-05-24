A woman should be the next Bond. Here are 8 options

The obvious solution to the 007 casting problem is to get over the Y-chromosome requirement.

28
THE X-FILES, Gillian Anderson, 'Founder's Mutation', (Season 10, ep. 1002, airs Jan. 25, 2016), 1993-2002. photo: Ed Araquel / TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved.

Since rumours surfaced that Daniel Craig isn’t interested in staying on as 007, no obvious choice for casting the next James Bond has emerged. Just about every reasonably suave British actor’s name has been thrown into the ring, with Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and head-scratcher Damian Lewis (aka Sgt. Brody from Homeland) emerging as frontrunners.

So what’s a movie studio to do? What about — gasp — cast a woman?

Gillian Anderson has thrown her name into the ring, tweeting a poster of herself as “Jane Bond” with the hashtag #NextBond, which is just the kind of bravado necessary for the role. And while Anderson would make a fine Bond, if the role could go to a woman, it’s wise to look at all the options. Below are eight women — all British, all over 40 — who meet the criteria for 007.

Elizabeth Hurley

Innate sex appeal is essential Bond, and who is sexier than Elizabeth Hurley (the voice! those eyes! that hair!) — or more due for a comeback?

28 comments on “A woman should be the next Bond. Here are 8 options

  1. JULIANNE MOORE/sexy/great legs/redhead/fighter…

    Reply

  2. NO……Bond is a male part, should never be sacrificed to the politically correct, feminist world we live in. I do not want the Bond character to ever be a woman. I am a woman and no feminist but I love the Bond characters being male.

    Reply

  3. If well written it could be a smart move. Women like Rachel Weis, Thandie Newton or Jennifer Lopez would be smart choices. I know, some will laugh when I mention Jlo, but she’s a fantastic actress and could really pull this off!

    Reply

  4. HO0w about Jennifer Laurence

    Reply

  5. come on
    should the next bat woman be a man ???

    gerard butler

    Reply

  6. None can doubt the veicraty of this article.

    Reply

