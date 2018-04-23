Prince George And Princess Charlotte Visit Their Brand-New Baby Brother

This morning at 11:01, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a baby boy — and five hours later excited siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte got to meet their little brother.

Proud dad William left the hospital and drove to Kensington Palace to pick up his older children and bring them back to the hospital.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Beam As They Leave The Hospital

The trio adorably walked into the hospital together, with the little royals holding onto their dad’s hands. They looked quite calm and poised. And I love how they are all matching in blue — William and George also matched in blue when they went to see Charlotte for the first time.

George looked down at the ground and smirked the whole time, but Charlotte seemed love the attention and waved to the crowds.

She even turned around and gave one final wave before heading into the hospital.

George actually went to school today (hence why he was still wearing his school uniform) and finished around 3 p.m., but Charlotte didn’t have nursery school.

If you remember three years ago, a rather shy George arrived at the hospital to meet his little sister. William took him out of the car and put him down to walk, but the little prince was a wee bit nervous and quickly clamoured back into his dad’s arms. He eventually gave the media a wave before heading in to meet Charlotte. My how times have changed — George looked so big today and a bit more confident!

After visiting their new sibling, George and Charlotte will leave with their nanny and slip out the back entrance of the hospital and head back to the palace to await mum, dad and baby’s arrival back home.