Prince George And Princess Charlotte Steal The Show At The Royal Wedding

1. Hi, people

Princess Charlotte arrived at Windsor Castle in a car along with her brother and mom — and she couldn’t contain her excitement, waving to the crowds.

2. The bridesmaids

Since Meghan didn’t have a maid of honour to help bring in all the young bridesmaids, all the little girls’ mums were on hand to get them into the castle. You can see Canadian Ivy Mulroney too. There’s Prince George on the far left in a mini version of the uniform Uncle Harry is wearing for his big day.

3. Saying goodbye to the happy couple

The family leaving the chapel — the kids all looking a wee bit tired.

4. No Prince Louis, though

Prince William told well wishers on May 18 that the baby is causing him lots of sleepless nights. Oh, Louis. The baby didn’t attend the wedding because he’s too young. He turns one month old on the 23rd.

5. What’s over there?

As William, Kate, George and Charlotte left the wedding, the little prince was clearly entertained by all the crowds — or maybe all the horses around. Kate couldn’t help but laugh at his antics.

6. Mummy and me

The ceremony is over. Charlotte almost matched her mom, who was wearing a pale yellow coatdress by Alexander McQueen paired with a stunning cocktail hat by Philip Treacy. Charlotte’s dress is designed by Clare Wright Keller, who also made Meghan’s wedding dress.

7. Seven-year-old Canadian twins Brian and John Mulroney