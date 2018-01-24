Dylan Farrow Calls Out Justin Timberlake For Pretending To Be An Activist

Okay, I don’t want to be mean, but… is it possible that Justin Timberlake doesn’t read? Because this year’s Super Bowl half-time show performer posted a highly ridiculous tweet yesterday, and I’m confused by his confusion.

Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, “You just want your cake and to eat it too.” What else am I about to do with a cake?? — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 23, 2018

What? No, seriously, what? Justin Timberlake is 36 years old. How is it possible that he doesn’t know what the saying, “Have your cake and eat it too” means?

Kudos to Dylan Farrow, though, who used Timberlake’s silly tweet as a jumping-off point for an almost-perfect takedown of the singer’s faux activism.

The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake). — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) January 23, 2018

Okay, it’s not a perfect metaphor, but you have to give Farrow credit for her excellent timing and deadpan delivery. And let’s be honest, she’s got a point.

Some context: Farrow is Woody Allen’s adopted daughter, and she has steadfastly maintained that the director sexually abused her as a child. She’s calling out Timberlake for giving the appearance of activism — wearing a #TimesUp pin to an awards show, or including feminist slogans in his latest music video, for example — without acknowledging his own hypocrisy. Like… oh, I don’t know, his decision to work with Allen? Timberlake appeared in the director’s 2017 movie, Wonder Wheel, alongside another problematic fave, Kate Winslet. And though other actors have spoken out about their decisions to work with Allen in the past — and some have said they won’t work with him in the future — Timberlake isn’t among their ranks.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Farrow had words for Timberlake. A January 8 BuzzFeed article about Hollywood’s continued support of Allen — despite the rise of #MeToo — quoted a statement from Farrow that said, in part, “I struggle with how a powerful force like Justin Timberlake can claim to be in awe of the strength of women and stand with them at this #MeToo moment and then in the next breath say that working with Woody Allen is a ‘dream come true.'”

Yeah, I’m wondering the same thing, too.