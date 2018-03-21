Entertainment

‘Please Stop Shaming The Buttless’: Chrissy Teigen Dishes On Her Pregnancy Weight Gain

The star took to Twitter to lament how the 40 pounds she’s gained in her second pregnancy haven’t given her butt a boost.

Everybody’s favourite, most unfiltered person on Twitter just did it again. In case you missed it, Chrissy Teigen — model, mom, chef, amateur comedian, professional John Legend troll and semi-professional Donald Trump critic — is expecting her second child and she wants the world to know what effect this pregnancy is having on her body. First of all, she’s super relatable talking about how she’s gained 40 pounds, because in a world seemingly obsessed with how quickly celebrities can bounce back to their pre-baby weights, we need every shred of transparency we can get. But then she hits us right in the funny bone by calling herself “buttless.” See for yourself:

Teigen also schooled us all on the rules of talking baby weight with fellow preggos.

Teigen has trolled her own lack of a backside before — like when there were rumours she got tons of plastic surgery — and, naturally, it was hilarious.

What a gift she is.
