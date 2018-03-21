Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
‘Please Stop Shaming The Buttless’: Chrissy Teigen Dishes On Her Pregnancy Weight Gain
The star took to Twitter to lament how the 40 pounds she’s gained in her second pregnancy haven’t given her butt a boost.
by Jennifer Berry, FLARE
Photo, REX/Shutterstock.
Everybody’s favourite, most unfiltered person on Twitter just did it again. In case you missed it, Chrissy Teigen — model, mom, chef, amateur comedian, professional John Legend troll and semi-professional Donald Trump critic — is expecting her second child and she wants the world to know what effect this pregnancy is having on her body. First of all, she’s super relatable talking about how she’s gained 40 pounds, because in a world seemingly obsessed with how quickly celebrities can bounce back to their pre-baby weights, we need every shred of transparency we can get. But then she hits us right in the funny bone by calling herself “buttless.” See for yourself:
up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying