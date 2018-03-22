Céline Dion Cancels Shows To Undergo Surgery Days Before Her 50th Birthday

Just days away from celebrating her 50th birthday, Céline Dion is cancelling some of her Las Vegas shows in order to treat an ear issue that’s made it “extremely difficult to sing.”

Team Céline broke the news to fans on Facebook Wednesday, assuring them that their favourite diva is OK, and just needs surgery to resolve a middle ear issue called Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities.

Dion’s been experiencing this problem for the last 12 to 18 months, her team said, treating it with ear drops but still hitting the Caesars Palace stage to perform for fans (like the total badass she is). But recently, the medications have stopped working, so she’ll have a “minimally invasive” surgery to fix the problem and spend some time recovering, her team said. She’s cancelled shows from March 27 through April 18. Her first date back in action is May 22nd.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately,” Dion wrote in the Facebook statement, no doubt referencing the double tragedy she experienced in 2015 — the deaths of her husband and her brother in the span of a week.

“I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

So along with your birthday fan mail (her big day is March 30th), do slip in a few get well wishes for Canada’s icon to end all icons. May she get back to her chest pounding vocal Olympics as soon as possible.