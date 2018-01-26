Another Royal Wedding! This Year’s Newest Celebrity Engagements

1. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her longtime love, Jack Brooksbank, are making it official! The 27-year-old royal and her partner of more than six years announced their engagement on January 22, news which the Duke and Duchess of York confirmed the news in a statement, reading: “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.” The happy couple plan to marry just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle.

2. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, 26, hasn’t exactly kept it quiet how much he loves his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn. When asked back in October if Seaborn was “the one,” Sheeran told one interviewer: “Undoubtedly, undoubtedly,” before revealing that his 2017 hit “Perfect” was inspired by her after a late night dancing at James Blunt’s Ibiza home — of all places. The pop star quietly popped the question sometime before the new year, but only announced his engagement on Jan. 20. Sheeran started crushing on Seaborn, 25, back when they were classmates in the tiny English town of Framlingham, Suffolk. Seaborn, a field hockey star, led her team to back-to-back British University championships in 2012 and 2013. She then travelled to the U.S. for a master’s degree before beginning a career in finance on Wall Street. The two have been together since 2015 — and absolutely inseparable since Seaborn transferred to London in 2016 as a senior consultant at Deloitte. Remarking on his relationship last February, Sheeran told BBC Radio 2: “I’m actually the happiest I’ve been… I’m really secure now. We live together and we have cats, and I think when you have cats that’s kind of it.” Well, we know his cats are chuffed, and now we are too!

3. Michelle Williams and Andrew Youmans

Despite sporting a heart-shaped diamond ring on *that* finger at the 75th annual Golden Globes on January 7, Michelle Williams denied that she and her New York financier boyfriend Andrew Youmans had taken their relationship to the next level. Well, fastforward a little more than a week and Us Weekly is reporting that the couple is indeed engaged! The All the Money in the World star has been linked to her potential fiancé since July 2017, but she has yet to personally confirm the engagement.

4. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

After dating for three years, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have decided to put a ring on it (and what a stunning ring it is — GP rocked the big, blue sparkler at the Producer’s Guild Awards on January 20). Paltrow confirmed the happy news with this sweet Instragram post on January 8. Captioned with just simple wedding ring emoji, Paltrow is absolutely freakin’ beaming as her new fiancé nuzzles her neck, the words “in deep” are written over top. Ca-ute! The couple met on the set of Glee, which Falchuk, 46, co-created and executive produced. Both Paltrow, 45, and Falchuk have been married before and since getting together, they’ve kept their relationship pretty low-key, only posting the occasional couple pic.

5. Caitriona Balfe and Tony McGill

Best known for her role as Clare Fraser on Outlander, Caitriona Balfe wowed the red carpet crowd at the 75th annual Golden Globes when she stepped out with a new piece of jewellery. Okay, way more than just a new piece of jewellery — she was sporting an engagement ring with her Chanel gown. The news was a surprise since Balfe and her boyfriend of two years, Tony McGill, typically keep an insanely low profile when it comes to their relationship. In fact, this quick video is the only social media evidence of their relationship that we could track down. The Irish couple reportedly got engaged over the holidays.

6. Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith

Fortune Feimster, who plays absolute gem Colette on The Mindy Project, and her partner Jacquelyn Smith are getting hitched! (And they announced the happy news with the most adorable photos, if we might add.) The couple were vacationing at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California when Feimster popped the big q. “After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she’s officially my feyoncé,” wrote Fiemster on an Instagram post. “A few days ago Fortune asked me to join her on a magical adventure to Big Sur….yes, yes, a thousand times, yes,” said Smith on her own post. One of the best parts of this engagement may be that the queen herself, Mindy Kaling, offered — via an Instagram comment — to officiate the big event. It’s official, everyone knows you can’t go back on an Instagram comment, Mind. *Schemes for a way to score an invite*

7. Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton’s boyfriend of two years, actor Chris Zylka, 32, popped the question during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado over New Year’s weekend. Hilton, 36, shared the happy news on her Instagram page on January 2: “I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!” The pair met at an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn’t start dating until 2015. Hilton’s beau is an actor, starring most notably on HBO’s acclaimed series The Leftovers.

8. Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara