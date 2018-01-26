Advertisement
Another Royal Wedding! This Year’s Newest Celebrity Engagements

Gwyneth Paltrow and more celebs set to walk down the aisle.

It’s a new year and you know what that means: new celebrity engagements, baby. From Paris Hilton’s “hot” mountaintop proposal to Michelle Williams’s reported new financier fiancé, here are this year’s new celeb engagements.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
