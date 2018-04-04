Entertainment

The Most Surprising Celebrity Breakups Of The Year (So Far)

Jenna and Channing, say it ain’t so.

by

Good morning, love is dead. The couple that danced their way into our collective hearts, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, announced their breakup on Instagram and we’re not sure we’ve got any hope left for everlasting celebrity love. (Seriously, if Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard ever divorce, don’t tell us.)

Here, all the celebrity breakups of 2018 that are making us emotional (so far).

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
4
view slideshow
Photos

 
Resources