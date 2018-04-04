The Most Surprising Celebrity Breakups Of The Year (So Far)

1. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

After legit dancing their way into each other’s hearts on the set of Step Up, the couple that we once held up as #relationshipgoals is calling it quits. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum were together for 12 years and married for nine — which is basically forever by Hollywood standards — but recently announced on Instagram that they are choosing to go their separate ways. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they wrote in the statement signed “Chan & Jenna.” The couple have one daughter, Everly, together who will turn 5 in May. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” reads the statement. Excuse me while I go and marathon Step Up and pretend that this isn’t happening.

2. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

This extremely good-looking couple started dating back in November 2015 and frequently shared their love for each other on their respective Instagrams. For such a high-profile pair, their relationship was surprisingly low-key and, unlike so many other super-famous partners, they were relatively immune to the celebrity breakup rumour mill. So it came as a surprise to many when they announced they were splitting on March 13, sharing the sweetest messages about each other on Twitter along with the news of their breakup. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik wrote on Twitter. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.” Hadid echoed her ex’s feelings, writing on Twitter: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years… not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

3. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Aniston and her husband of three years announced they were splitting up on February 15 with a statement that reads, in part: “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” Multiple reports cited the desire to live permanently on opposite coasts — Aniston in Los Angeles and Theroux in New York — and their inability to reach a compromise as the reason for their breakup, while news of the split immediately prompted a wave of speculation about whether or not Aniston would get back together with her first husband, Brad Pitt. Cue one million exasperated eye rolls.

4. Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff