14 Celebrity Parents Get Candid On Sex After Kids

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Actor and dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum and husband Channing Tatum welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013. “We are not sex schedulers — not yet!” she told Redbook magazine in 2017. “Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two. There’s a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise.”

Pink

As if there weren’t enough reasons to love Pink. The outspoken singer says that her marriage with Carey Hart takes a lot of work. “There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical constant…,” she says. “He’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. And then I’ll look at him and go, I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. Then two weeks later, I’m like, things are going so good. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” She adds, “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher took a different approach to his sex life after he and Mila Kunis had their daughter, Wyatt, in 2014. “I decided to stop having sex,” says Kutcher. “I took that out of my life. That was taking up so much time.” We guess that cutting sex out cold turkey is one way to do it — there just simply isn’t enough time in the day when you have a newborn! But clearly he changed his mind because he and Kunis welcomed their son, Dimitri, in November 2016.

Eva Amurri Martino

Celebrity blogger (and Susan Sarandon’s daughter) Eva Amurri Martino was very open about what postpartum sex is really like in a post on her Happily Eva After blog. “By the time the famous ‘six-week mark’ came around [postpartum], I was totally not ready to hop back into the saddle,” she says. “So we waited. And waited. And waited. Finally, it was nine weeks postpartum and I thought my husband was going to spontaneously combust, so we had sex…and it was terrible. In my opinion, having sex for the first time after birthing a baby feels like having sex for the first time ever. It’s awkward, emotional and extremely painful.”

Kelly Rowland

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland sat down with ET to talk about how her marriage to Tim Witherspoon has changed since welcoming their son, Titan, in November 2014. “It actually brought us closer,” she said. She later admitted that she couldn’t wait to get their intimacy “rocking again.” “You know, that six-week period [after childbirth] feels like forever. And as a gentleman, [Tim’s] very gentle, so he wanted to give me a little more space. I’m like, ‘No, let’s go!’ I’m still a mom and it doesn’t matter. I’m a woman and I have physical needs.”

Kristen Bell

Hilarious actor Kristen Bell and her equally funny husband, Dax Shepard, have two kids together: Delta and Lincoln. In an appearance on The Talk, Bell admitted that sometimes she and Shepard make time for sex while the kids are home. “Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” she told the hosts. “That’s how they were made. It’s OK. We sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need?’ And then we just said, ‘Mommy and Daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes.’”

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham and her soccer star husband, David Beckham, have been married for nearly 20 years and have four beautiful kids to show for it: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Back in 2013, she told the Daily Star that then-19-month-old Harper liked to snuggle with Daddy. “David and I are lucky to get down to business at all because Harper still won’t sleep on her own,” she says. “David is so mad about her, he can’t resist letting her snuggle in and sleep between us. She’s a real daddy’s girl. But Mummy needs some Daddy time, too!”

Jada Pinkett Smith

Relating to her character in Girls Trip, actor Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about how, after 20 years of marriage and two kids with her husband, Will Smith, it’s only normal that she has lost her mojo at times. “I think every woman who’s had kids has definitely lost her groove at some point because, naturally, all of our focus goes into raising our child or our children. And then you just kind of wake up one day and you go ‘Oh my gosh, where did I go?’ And then it takes us a minute to regain ourselves.”

Whitney Port

The Hills alum Whitney Port and her hubby, Tim Rosenman, welcomed their first son, Sonny, last July. In a video posted to her YouTube channel, she and her husband were really open about their post-baby sex life and how it has changed. She thought about how she pushed “an eight-pound baby out of a tiny little hole.” To her husband, she said, “I thought a lot about if you were attracted to me and that was hard because I was never insecure before,” which is when he reassured her by saying “I was, and I am.” She isn’t so sure that she would feel the same if the roles were reversed. “Sometimes I’d put myself in your position and be like, ‘I wonder if Timmy gained 40 pounds and had, like, a huge basketball sticking out of his stomach if I’d still be attracted…and I don’t know!”

Jessica Simpson

After giving birth to her daughter, Maxwell, by C-section in 2012, Jessica said she “ignored her doctor’s advice” and had sex three weeks postpartum because she just couldn’t keep her hands off her husband, Eric Johnson. “I’ve kind of broken one rule,” she told People. “I think I have the sexiest man in the world, so that’s the rule I break.”

Kate Hudson

In her book, Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, Kate Hudson discusses “rediscovering pleasure” in sex after childbirth. “All women are so different,” she told E! News. “For some, their sex drive is just gone. For some, it amplifies and men are like, ‘Hey, you’re terrifying me.’ Hormonally, you just never know how you’re going to react.” As the actor and mom of Ryder and Bingham explained, “There’s sort of this great little bubble that you go into after you have a baby that both Mom and Dad sort of experience — and I don’t mean this in a negative way but in a very positive way—where [kids] shift the balance of the home. Some things [like sex] do kind of get put to the side.”

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian, Kourtney, has had three kids with her ex-partner, Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign. After Mason’s birth back in December 2009, she told Kim that she was planning to have a second baby. Kim was curious about whether it was true that she had to wait six months after birth to have sex. “Most people can have sex six weeks after, but the doctor told me to wait two months,” she told Kim. When she asked why, she said, “I don’t know, but once the doctor gave us the OK, we were excited to try it, but it was very painful. It felt like a metal pole is literally ramming you in the crotch.”

JWoww and Snooki

In a HuffPost Live chat back in 2014, Jersey Shore alum Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were, not surprisingly, straight up about their post-pregnancy sex lives. “It’s, like, worse than being a virgin,” said JWoww. “It’s like a black hole.” Apparently, she waited about seven weeks after her first baby, Meilani, to have sex with then-fiancé Roger Mathews. Snooki agreed, saying that she is “scarred after looking down there” and that she is only getting intimate with her husband, Jionni LaValle, under one condition: “The only time I’m going to have sex is if I want to have a baby again,” she says.

Coco Austin

According to actor and model Coco Austin, “Sex is nonexistent for the first couple of months” after baby. She and her husband, musician Ice-T, had their daughter, Chanel, in November 2015. In a People’s Mom Talk chat with other famous moms, she explains that it’s not something you really think about in those early post-baby months. “It definitely changes,” she said. “You don’t get the OK to even have sex or go to the gym until 16 [weeks]. But you don’t even want sex, that’s the thing. Everything is about the child, and nothing is sexual in your world. I never thought about it!”