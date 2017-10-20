‘You’ll Go Through Times When You Haven’t Had Sex In A Year’: Pink And 10 More Celebs On Monogamy

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Pink gave a warts-and-all account of her 11-year marriage to pro moto racer Carey Hart. Her take: “Monogamy is work!” And also: “You’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year.” The singer-slash-provocateur-slash-wife-slash-mom isn’t the first celeb to share her feelings on long-term relationships. Read on to hear these stars share their thoughts on monogamy.

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Nov 8, 2016 at 10:03am PST

Cameron Diaz

Married to musician Benji Madden since 2015

“A lot of people chase after [marriage] because they’ve been told, ‘This equals happiness.’ They chase it, they get it, and they find out, ‘Why did I think this was going to make me happy? I’m miserable!’ … I don’t know if anyone is really naturally monogamous. We all have the same instincts as animals. But we live in a society where it’s been ingrained in us to do these things.”

—InStyle, 2014

A post shared by Claire Danes (@claire.danes) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Claire Danes

Married to actor Hugh Dancy since 2009

“I was talking to my friend about [whether monogamy] is feasible, is it realistic? I resolved that there isn’t really a better model. We just can’t shake monogamy. It definitely demands a kind of rigor and discipline and selflessness. But it’s also fun.”

—BlackBook, 2009

A post shared by Ethan Hawke (@ethan_hawke) on Mar 10, 2015 at 4:06pm PDT

Ethan Hawke

Married to Uma Thurman from 1998–2005; married Ryan Shawhughes in 2008.

“People have such a childish view of monogamy and fidelity — he cheated so he’s bad, she’s cheated so she’s bad,’ as opposed to a recognition that our species is not monogamous … My relationship with my present wife is thrilling to me and I’m committed to it. But neither she nor I know what shape the future will come in. Sexual fidelity can’t be the whole thing you hang your relationship on.”

—Mr. Porter, 2013

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmithphotos) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Will Smith

Married to Jada Pinkett Smith since 1997

“You’re going to be attracted to people. In our marriage vows, we didn’t say ‘forsaking all others’ … The vow we made was that you will never hear that I did something after the fact.”

—Daily Mail, 2005

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Kristen Bell

Married to Dax Shepard since 2013

“[Dax is] very direct about his emotions and I’m grateful for that because it lets me in on the way he thinks as far as tending to our marriage — when we should go to therapy, when we have to be better at intimacy, all those things in order to meet each other’s needs. He’s very open about what he needs to stay satisfied in our relationship, because if one partner isn’t satisfied, you just kiss it goodbye; somebody’s going to stray.”

—Men’s Journal, 2017

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 2, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow

Consciously uncoupled from Chris Martin in 2014

“I am a great romantic – but I also think you can be a romantic and a realist. Life is complicated and long and I know people that I respect and admire and look up to who have had extra-marital affairs. It’s like we’re flawed – we’re human beings and sometimes you make choices that other people are going to judge. That’s their problem, but I really think that the more I live my life, the more I learn not to judge people for what they do. I think we’re all trying our best but life is complicated.”

—speaking at the Venice Film Festival, 2011

A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg) on Feb 17, 2016 at 9:23am PST

Whoopi Goldberg

Has three ex-husbands

“Sometimes in a relationship, people can’t always get what they need, and if you have reputable people you can turn to in order to get what you need, I say go for it. It is a whole lot better than being frustrated and angry at the person you love.”

—in her 2015 book, If Someone Says “You Complete Me,” RUN!

A post shared by (scarlett johansson) (@scarlett__johanson) on Sep 29, 2016 at 5:34am PDT

Scarlett Johansson

Married and divorced twice

“I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

—Playboy, 2017

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie) on Jul 30, 2015 at 8:11am PDT

Angelina Jolie

Split from Brad Pitt last year

“I doubt that fidelity is absolutely essential for a relationship. It’s worse to leave your partner and talk badly about him afterwards … Neither Brad nor I have ever claimed that living together means to be chained together. We make sure that we never restrict each other.”

—in the German magazine Das Neue, 2009

A post shared by Hugh Grant (@hughgrantphotos) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:54am PST

Hugh Grant

Infamously caught with a sex worker while in a long-term relationship with Liz Hurley

“If you ask me the question, ‘Do I think human beings are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful relationships?’ No, no … I always admire the French and the Italians who are very devoted to their marriages. They take them extremely seriously, but it is understood that there might be other visitors at 5 o’clock in the afternoon.”

—on the Howard Stern Show, 2016