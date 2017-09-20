Advertisement
Celebrity Couples That Have Broken Up — And Broken Our Hearts — In 2017

These six splits cut particularly deep.

Yet another surprising celeb break up just happened — Rachel Bilson and her Canadian partner Hayden Christensen have reportedly called it quits. The sad news comes just days after we learned that Fergie and Josh Duhamel had also broken up. They’re the latest celeb splits to cut particularly deep (after all, some of us were still getting over the great Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner separation of 2015). Here, the most surprising celeb break ups of the year.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen

Us Weekly reports that this longtime couple has split for good. The sad news comes after nearly ten years, one broken engagement (and reconciliation) in 2010, and a three-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, together. 

