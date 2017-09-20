Celebrity Couples That Have Broken Up — And Broken Our Hearts — In 2017

After eight years of marriage and one child (4-year-old Axl), Fergie and Josh Duhamel separated in early 2017, news they shared in a statement with People. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” the statement reads. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”