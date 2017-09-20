Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Celebrity Couples That Have Broken Up — And Broken Our Hearts — In 2017
These six splits cut particularly deep.
by Jennifer Berry, Flare
Yet another surprising celeb break up just happened — Rachel Bilson and her Canadian partner Hayden Christensen have reportedly called it quits. The sad news comes just days after we learned that Fergie and Josh Duhamel had also broken up. They’re the latest celeb splits to cut particularly deep (after all, some of us were still getting over the great Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner separation of 2015). Here, the most surprising celeb break ups of the year.
Us Weekly reports that this longtime couple has split for good. The sad news comes after nearly ten years, one broken engagement (and reconciliation) in 2010, and a three-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, together.