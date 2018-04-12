Entertainment

Rachel McAdams Gave Birth To A Boy! Plus, More Cute Celeb Babies

McAdams has reportedly given birth to her first child.

by
"Doctor Strange" - Red Carpet Launch Event - VIP Arrivals

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The latest celeb to welcome a new addition? That would be Saturday Night Live alum Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe. The comedian announced the dramatic entrance of his second child on the April 8 taping of his show, Late Night with Seth Meyers — and the story is truly crazy. Here are all the details on Meyers’s new bundle, plus all the other fresh celeb babies of the year.

