Rachel McAdams Gave Birth To A Boy! Plus, More Cute Celeb Babies

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The Kardashian-West clan recently just went from four to five! On January 16, Kim Kardashian-West shared the news on her personal website — only accessible to those with a paid subscription — with a sweet and simple message. “She’s here! We’re so in love,” wrote the multi-hyphenate mogul. According to People, the baby — whose name is Chicago — was born at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces. We got our first glimpse at the new bundle in sister Kylie’s pregnancy video.

Kardashian-West had the baby via a surrogate after extremely difficult pregnancies with her first two children, North and Saint, due to a serious condition called placenta accreta, which caused her placenta to grow too deeply into the uterine wall. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors for their special care,” Kardashian-West said.