Rachel McAdams Gave Birth To A Boy! Plus, More Cute Celeb Babies

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

It’s twins for long-time couple Enrique Iglesias and former tennis star Anna Kournikova!

On January 16, the 42-year-old singer shared an adorable photo of one of his newborns on Instagram with the caption, “My sunshine.” The 36-year-old athlete also shared a pic of her kissing one of the babies with the same caption.

The couple, who have been together for 16 years, reportedly welcomed their first-born children back in late December, according to TMZ. The outlet also reports that their kids’ names are Nicholas and Lucy.