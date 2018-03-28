Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Actor Bill Hader, Who Stars In HBO’s Barry, Is A Total Babe, Full Stop
A moment of appreciation for the former SNL cast member now starring in a critically acclaimed new comedy.
by Jennifer Berry, FLARE
Photo, John P. Johnson/HBO.
Hi there, Bill Hader! You look like a certified smokeshow in your army green bomber. But I’m not here to tell you what any human with functioning retinas so obviously can see. I’m here to talk about my love for you. Here goes.
Then, as if an entire office of women had been mining my innermost thoughts, I realized Davis was linking out to a beautiful tribute on The Cut about just how handsome Hader really is. It is a masterpiece, to say the least, and in the spirit of Stefon himself, it has everything: references to his vintage movie roles like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, navigating the confusing desire of wanting Stefon to talk dirty to you and all the ways Hader’s voice makes grown women cry. Don’t be shy, this is a safe, pro-Hader space.