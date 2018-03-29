Entertainment

Blimey! Here Are The Most Beautiful Royal Weddings In History

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day approaches, we’ve been reminiscing about past wedding days, from Prince Elizabeth to Prince William.

Members of the British Royal family and guests pose around Princess Elizabeth (future Queen Elizabeth II) (CL) and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (CR) (future Prince Philip); at right the group includes Britain's King George VI (5R) stood next to Queen Elizabeth (3R) with Princess Alice of Athlone (R) and in front of bridemaids that include Princess Margaretb (7R) stood next to Philip; at left the group includes the best man David Mountbatten, Marquess of Milford Haven (7L) stood next to Princess Elizabeth, Mary of Teck (3L), mother of King George VI, stands at left in front of the bridesmaids next to Princess Alice of Battenberg (5L), Philip's mother; the page boys are Prince William of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent; in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on their wedding day November 20, 1947. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip's wedding in 1947. Photo: AFP / Getty Images

Excitement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s big day has reached fever pitch. The two will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and fans are living for each new detail of their venue, invitations, dress code and more (plus speculation on the bride’s gown and the couple’s guest list).

As royal watchers anticipate the year’s most exciting royal event, we’ve been reminiscing on past wedding days, from the Queen and Prince Philip’s ceremony right through to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s special moment. Click through to take a trip down memory lane.

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, 1981
