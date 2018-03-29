Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blimey! Here Are The Most Beautiful Royal Weddings In History
As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day approaches, we’ve been reminiscing about past wedding days, from Prince Elizabeth to Prince William.
by Hello!
Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip's wedding in 1947. Photo: AFP / Getty Images
Excitement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s big day has reached fever pitch. The two will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and fans are living for each new detail of their venue, invitations, dress code and more (plus speculation on the bride’s gown and the couple’s guest list).
As royal watchers anticipate the year’s most exciting royal event, we’ve been reminiscing on past wedding days, from the Queen and Prince Philip’s ceremony right through to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s special moment. Click through to take a trip down memory lane.