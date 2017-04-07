‘Don’t Photoshop our Anne.’ Canadians react to new American Anne of Green Gables posters

Here’s what Canadians love about Anne Shirley: She’s a real girl with a huge imagination who doesn’t fit in — and doesn’t care about fitting in. Which might be why the new Netflix posters, designed to sell the television series Anne to an American audience, have us scratching our heads. The show’s plucky star, Amybeth McNulty, stands in a wheat field bathed in golden light, her face looking far different from how it appeared in CBC posters that have blanketed major Canadian cities for the last few weeks (the show premiered last month in Canada and will hit Netflix on May 12th).

“The part in her hair has been removed, and so have the shadows from under her eyes, which are now lighter blue,” says Chatelaine’s senior designer and Photoshop whiz Casie Wilson. “It also looks like some of her teeth have been brought to the forefront, and her face has been contoured to make it thinner.” (Netflix reps would not comment on the record for this story.)

The photographer who took the original shot, Caitlin Cronenberg, responded to the retouching on Facebook, saying “

