All The Awesome Canadian Women Bringing Home The Medals At The Winter Olympics

Kaitlyn Lawes and teammate John Morris dominated in mixed doubles curling. Photo, Dan Istitene/Getty.
The last time athletes repped the maple leaf on an Olympic stage, Canadian women didn’t just earn their share of the medal haul — they dominated the standings. Of the 22 medals Canada picked up at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, 16 were won by women.
Now, at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Canadians are expecting an even bigger medal tally. One data analytics company projected that Canada will take home a record 33 medals, and the Canadian Olympic Committee expects to vie for the top spot in the medal standings.