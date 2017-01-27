Lainey Gossip’s Year of the Rooster Predictions

Roosters

There are two bad luck stars hovering over the Rooster and you may experience a lot of pressure this year. “Should I do it or not do it?” “Should I go or stay?” —these are the questions you might be asking yourself. When faced with dilemmas, your biggest enemy is yourself. Try not to create even more stress than necessary. You are advised to pay close attention to your family members. And it is strongly recommended that you see the doctor at the beginning of the year for a full medical checkup including bloodwork. In addition to those bad luck stars, however, there are also two lucky stars shining on Roosters this year. While the power of these two lucky stars might be neutralised by the bad luck stars in this low energy period, if you can minimize your setbacks and be smart about your decisions, they will be there to make sure that what was lost will come back.

Roosters born in 1933 and 1945 should watch where they are going, get a lot of rest, take care of your body. There is the risk of a falling down injury.

1957 Roosters should look out for their partners, particularly their health. Celebrate your birthday with friends and family, the more the merrier. The goodwill and love you receive at this event will protect you.

1969 Roosters will be well-fed this year. In Chinese culture, when you have lots to eat, it means you are comfortable and secure. You may also find the creative inspiration you’ve been looking for.

1981 Roosters could experience relationship complications. Try to avoid the romantic drama. Think through your choices. Because cheating will derail the path of your luck for many years to come.

1993 Roosters are also encouraged to celebrate their birthdays in a big way. It will help block bad luck.

If you are the parent of a 2005 Rooster, keep an eye on the emotional well-being of your child.

All Roosters are encouraged to surround themselves with as much festivity as possible this year. Go to parties, be around those who are celebration. And, if possible, it is critical that you stay away from funerals. Be extra cautious in March and April. Make no investments during these months. Play it safe and avoid risks. You may be more stressed than usual in August and September. Maximize your rest, conserve energy and take care of your body. Be mindful of conflict with your partner in September and October. In November, your luck may start to improve. But you must continue to be careful, because a slip-up or a trip-up might set you back. Roosters born in autumn and winter must be particularly vigilant about health.

Roosters may find that love is not easy this year. Don’t force or rush any romantic decisions. Make your health a priority. Major changes could be on the way. Like moving or changing jobs. Your spirituality and/or faith will help you in these times. Stay present and keep your mind still and focused.

Luck is temperamental, it is in its natural to fluctuate, ebb and flow—this is true for every sign of the Chinese zodiac. For Roosters, this is not a year to be aggressive. It’s a year to pull back, to be conservative. While you might encounter more roadblocks than usual this year, sometimes taking a small hit means avoiding a bigger, more devastating one. If you handle your challenges wisely, and are prepared for them, you will be rewarded when luck is ready to rise again in your sign.