Introducing Chatelaine’s ‘This Is 40ish’ emoji app!

There are lady emoji for cops and surfers, and there’s that glass of wine, but Chatelaine brings you the emoji you really need: a pint of ice cream, some comfy, high-waisted underwear and a bottle of wine. We’ve also got a whole pizza, a yoga mat and, crucially, Justin Trudeau. Find these and other emoji, designed by illustrator Marco Goran Romano, in the App Store. Install now and text better.

More:

This is 40ish 2017: The Secret Lives of Canadian Women

This is 40ish 2016: The State of Canadian Women



Save