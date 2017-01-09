Introducing Chatelaine’s ‘This Is 40ish’ emoji app!

To celebrate our annual survey of Canadian women, we created a new (downloadable) emoji set that includes a yoga mat, yogurt and a bottle of wine — for when one glass just won’t cut it.

  2
Chatmojis

Credit, Marco Goran Romano.

There are lady emoji for cops and surfers, and there’s that glass of wine, but Chatelaine brings you the emoji you really need: a pint of ice cream, some comfy, high-waisted underwear and a bottle of wine. We’ve also got a whole pizza, a yoga mat and, crucially, Justin Trudeau. Find these and other emoji, designed by illustrator Marco Goran Romano, in the App Store. Install now and text better.

More:
This is 40ish 2017: The Secret Lives of Canadian Women
This is 40ish 2016: The State of Canadian Women

Save

2 comments on “Introducing Chatelaine’s ‘This Is 40ish’ emoji app!

  1. Oh man, including Justin Turdeau spoiled it all. Why did you have to include that loser?

    Reply

  2. What about us Android 40 somethings?!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources